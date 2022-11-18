ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Slip as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks

U.S. Treasury yields ticked down Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 12:50 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by nearly 7...
NBC Connecticut

Fed's Mester Wants More Progress on Inflation Before Ending Interest Rate Hikes

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday that recent data has been encouraging, but that the progress is only a start. However, Mester said she's on board with smaller interest rate increases than the Fed has been implementing lately. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Monday inflation will need...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.

