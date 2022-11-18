Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Slip as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields ticked down Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 12:50 p.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by nearly 7...
NBC Connecticut
Fed's Mester Wants More Progress on Inflation Before Ending Interest Rate Hikes
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday that recent data has been encouraging, but that the progress is only a start. However, Mester said she's on board with smaller interest rate increases than the Fed has been implementing lately. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said Monday inflation will need...
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
NBC Connecticut
Britain's Austerity Budget Had a ‘Massive' Hole Which Will Hurt Growth, Former Bank of England Official Says
Last week, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a £55 billion ($65.2 billion) program of tax hikes and spending cuts as he attempted to plug a huge hole in the country's public finances. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility confirmed that the U.K. economy is already in recession and faces...
