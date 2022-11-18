Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'1899': See Emily Beecham, Miguel Bernardeau and Their Co-Stars Outside of Their Period Costumes
Fans of Lost, M. Night Shyamalan's twist-filled films, or Netflix's other hit German series Dark, will enjoy 1899, the latest puzzle box period drama from creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Released on Nov. 17, the multilingual series is already garnering lots of attention -- and will only get...
ETOnline.com
'1899': A Guide to Mind-Bending Series, 'Dark' Connections, Bermuda Triangle and More
Fans of Lost, M. Night Shyamalan's twist-filled films, the recently canceledWestworld, or Netflix's other hit German series Dark, will enjoy 1899, the latest puzzle box period drama from creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar. Released on Nov. 17, the multilingual series is already garnering lots of attention -- and will only get bigger as more viewers find it over the coming weekends. And like Squid Game last year, you don't want to fall behind on this one -- or it likely will be spoiled for you.
ETOnline.com
'Below Deck' Star Captain Lee Rosbach Reacts to Speculation Season 10 Is His Last (Exclusive)
The stud of the sea is back, and marking a milestone: a decade on TV and at the helm (literally) of the Below Deck franchise. "You know, it's difficult to get your head wrapped around it," Captain Lee Rosbach admits to ET of the show entering its 10th season, "because I see actors and actresses and personalities that have actual talent and I just happen to be a guy that gets filmed doing his job and I don't think that anybody expected on season 1 that it was going to explode into what it has, what? Four spinoffs? Ten years for my show and it's just like, wow."
Live host Kelly Ripa teases when she’ll finally leave morning show and spills on her plans for life after TV
KELLY Ripa has teased when she will say goodbye to her popular morning show on ABC. The Live host also discussed her plans for what she intends to do after TV. On Friday's episode, Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest talked about her children going to college and how hard it is to get jobs after graduating.
TODAY.com
Did Stabler just admit he’s in love with Benson? ‘Law & Order’ fans are reeling
Christmas is still over one month away, but fans of Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) have already received quite a gift in the form of an unexpected confession from Stabler on the latest episode of "Law & Order: Organized Crime." The confession itself wasn't...
ETOnline.com
Mandy Moore Joins 'Dr. Death' True-Crime Series in First TV Role Following 'This Is Us'
Following six seasons on This Is Us, Mandy Moore has lined up her next major TV role as an investigative journalist on Dr. Death. She joins the second season of the Peacock anthology true-crime series, starring opposite Edgar Ramirez as a celebrated surgeon. Moore will play Benita Alexander, a reporter...
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares How She's Coping Amid SK Split, Cheating Allegations: 'Movement Is Medicine'
Love Is Blind star Raven Ross is moving forward following her split from her former fiancé, SK Alagbada. After confirming in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways amid cheating allegations, the 29-year-old Pilates instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share one of the ways she's coping.
ETOnline.com
'Love is Blind' Star SK Confirms Breakup from Raven Amid Cheating Allegations
Going their separate ways. Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have called it quits amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram stories on Sunday to confirm that they had broken up following accusations posted to TikTok by two women claiming they had been romantically invovled with Alagbada during his time with Ross.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Wilde Makes First Appearance Since Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is stepping out as a single woman. On Saturday, the Don’t Worry Darling director attended the 13th annual Governors Awards. For the occasion, the 38-year-old wore a metallic dress by Erdem paired with sheer black gloves. Wilde wore her hair in a sleek pulled back look. The...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Pt. 1 Recap: Only Two Couples Remain on the Beach
The beach is officially closed for the season. During part one of Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 finale, host Jesse Palmer announced that the time had come for the couples to make a decision about their future. Each duo proceeded to do just that to varying results, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
ETOnline.com
Why Angela Bassett Didn't Want This 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene to Happen (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: Proceed with caution if you have not seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deals with the deaths of several main characters. The loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is covered in a touching moment in the film, but fans were also struck by the decision to kill off Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda.
ETOnline.com
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her role on Supernaural, has died. The actress was 47. Aycox’s death was confirmed by her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, on Facebook. "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side," Ceklosky wrote. "Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."
ETOnline.com
Meghan Markle Goes Back to Her High School: 'I Wanted to Revisit a Large Piece of My Origin Story'
Schools in! Meghan Markle kicked off Tuesday’s episode of the Archetypespodcast with a trip down memory lane. In the episode titled, "Beyond the Archetypes: Human, Being" with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Candace Bushnell, the Duchess of Sussex went to the Immaculate Heart High School, which she attended from ages 12-17.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Addresses SK and Raven's Split, Considers Himself 'the Villain' of the Show
He's the bad guy, duh. Love Is Blind season 3 contestant Bartise Bowden wasn't afraid to keep it real during an Instagram Q&A on Monday night. The 27-year-old senior analyst, who got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on the show, only to say no to her at the altar, was asked by one follower if he considers himself to be the "villain."
ETOnline.com
'Avatar' Sequel: See the Character Posters for 'The Way of Water'
The Way of Water, which will debut in theaters on Dec. 16, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. According to 20th Century Studios, the first sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the 2009 film as it “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
ETOnline.com
Who Is Dorothy Stratten? Nicola Peltz on Portraying the Playmate in 'Welcome to Chippendales' (Exclusive)
On the wildly fascinating limited true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales, Nicola Peltz portrays the ill-fated Playboy model and actress Dorothy Stratten. She, along with her husband at the time, promoter Paul Snider (Dan Stevens), were two of several unexpected real-life figures who were key in making Somen "Steve" Banerjee's (Kumail Nanjiani) dreams of running a successful nightclub a reality as he transformed his Los Angeles property from a backgammon club into a male strip revue.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams Reveals New Girlfriend After Deepti Vempati Split
Love Is Blind's Kyle Abrams is moving on with someone new following his split from Deepti Vempati. Kyle took to Instagram over the weekend to debut his new relationship with financial consultant Tania Leanos. The video, set to Tom Jones' "She's A Lady," served as a highlight reel of their relationship thus far, giving fans a look at their more intimate moments, snaps from nights out and their playful back-and-forth as a couple. Kyle let the video do the talking, simply tagging his new lady love in the caption alongside a black heart emoji.
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Oprah's Favorite Things. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Super Smalls, Shinery and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
Comments / 0