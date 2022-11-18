The stud of the sea is back, and marking a milestone: a decade on TV and at the helm (literally) of the Below Deck franchise. "You know, it's difficult to get your head wrapped around it," Captain Lee Rosbach admits to ET of the show entering its 10th season, "because I see actors and actresses and personalities that have actual talent and I just happen to be a guy that gets filmed doing his job and I don't think that anybody expected on season 1 that it was going to explode into what it has, what? Four spinoffs? Ten years for my show and it's just like, wow."

1 DAY AGO