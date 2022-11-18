Browns quick hits: Practice collision sidelines Greg Newsome II against Bills

BEREA — It's one step forward, one step backward with regards to the Browns' defensive injuries .

The good news for the Browns is that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is slated to return from a knee injury on Sunday when they play the Buffalo Bills in Detroit . The bad news is that they will be without cornerback Greg Newsome II .

Newsome was initially listed as questionable on the Browns' game status report on Friday, along with tight end David Njoku. However, later in the afternoon, he was downgraded to out with a concussion.

The second-year cornerback was involved in a collision in the end zone during Friday's practice inside the fieldhouse. It's not known with whom he collided.

“It has happened before," coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday of late-week changes, prior to Newsome being ruled out. "Like we have talked about, you get injuries sometimes in pregame and you get injuries in the first quarter or third quarter or early in the week and late in the week. You just have to adjust.”

It's the second time in as many years Newsome has missed time due to a concussion sustained in the final practice before a game. He did the same thing in the Friday practice prior to the Browns' Dec. 12 game against Baltimore last season, which was the first of three consecutive games he missed.

With Newsome not able to play, rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will start in his place. Emerson started the three games Denzel Ward missed due to his concussion, while being the third cornerback in the nickel packages in the other six games.

"It’s normal, same thing," Emerson said. "Doesn’t really matter if I’m out there 15 or 70 (snaps), same mindset. Win, do our job and just win."

The other Browns who have been ruled out against the Bills are defensive back D'Anthony Bell, who sustained a concussion against the Dolphins, as well as offensive lineman Michael Dunn (back) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (head). It's the second consecutive game missed by Dunn, who has been a critical piece of the Browns offense as an extra tight end in heavy packages.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ready for his return to the field

Owusu-Koramoah's return was something fully expected. He spent the last three days as a full participant in practice, a first for him since sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 23 game at Baltimore.

There was thought to be a chance Owusu-Koramoah could've played last Sunday at Miami after he returned to practice in a limited basis last Friday. However, he was officially ruled out that same day, which he acknowledged was a bit frustrating in the moment.

"Well, it was a little tough decision," he said Friday. "Not fully on my part. You know, just for the betterment of the program, I would say, and in the long term, just waiting one more week and just giving it more rest."

Owusu-Koramoah missed the Browns' pre-bye win over Cincinnati as well. He had previously left the Week 3 win over Pittsburgh with a groin injury, but was back the following week at Atlanta.

The return of Owusu-Koramoah gives a boost to a Browns linebacking corps that has been hampered by injuries all season. They've already lost two starters — Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips — to season-ending injuries, and his absence led to special-teamers Jordan Kunasyzk and Tony Fields II getting significant snaps at the position.

"Just taking it day-by-day, not rushing anything," Owusu-Koramoah said. "Not doing anything too quick, not making any sudden movements in reference to just because I'm running, just because I'm cutting … don't want to make anything sudden, even if I am feeling ready to go in my opinion. The coaches also have an opinion and the staff also has an opinion on whether this game is the right game or that game is the right game. So it's a collective effort, a collective decision, and this week we feel like it's good to go."

David Njoku questionable officially, confident personally

The Browns officially have listed Njoku as questionable for Sunday's game. Njoku has been sidelined since leaving the Baltimore game with an ankle injury.

Njoku, though, returned to practice for the first time on Thursday, and was back on the field again Friday. He was limited in practice both days, but afterward said he felt fine.

“We definitely worked very hard as a team, meaning the trainers and my own people," Njoku said. "We worked really hard to get it well right now, and I have to give credit to them because it’s been an uphill battle. I’m excited to finally be back and it’s going to be a fun game.”

So, does that mean despite the team saying he's questionable, Njoku's declaring himself back for the Bills?

“Yeah, I’m ready to go,” he said.

Jack and Caitlyn Conklin welcomes a third child to the family

Tuesday was a busy day off for right tackle Jack Conklin. His wife, Caitlyn, gave birth to their third child, a son, Crew.

The couple's second son weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces when he was delivered five weeks early by C-section Tuesday morning. He joins his older siblings, 5-year-old sister Riley and brother Cash, who turned 2 on Wednesday.

"Everybody’s doing well," Conklin said. "Mommy’s coming home today and little guy’s got to stay a little longer. He’s a preemie, just in NICU, but he’s doing great."

Bills down three key defensive players against Browns

The Bills did not practice on Friday due to the massive snowstorm pummeling Western New York. However, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott announced his team would not have three key defensive players available against the Browns.

McDermott ruled out defensive end Greg Rousseau (high ankle sprain), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (knee). White has been out since suffering tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving, although the Bills activated him from injured reserve before their Week 8 game against the Jets.

Edmunds has been battling his injuries for a couple of weeks, but it caught up to him when he couldn't finish last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Rousseau will miss his second consecutive game.

"Obviously, Edmunds has been there," Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "I would say he's their steady guy in the middle. I mean, those other guys are any slights. All those guys, they've played in the same system. You know, they understand the system, they play well. They still gotta lot of the other players who are playing at a high level. I'm very confident that they're saying they just have to pick up the slack."

The Bills also listed cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), fullback Reggie Gillam (illness) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) as questionable on their game-status report. Quarterback Josh Allen, who was limited in practice all week with the elbow injury sustained in the loss to the Jets, had no injury designation.

Browns quick hits: Practice collision sidelines Greg Newsome II against Bills