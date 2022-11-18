ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bath Road in Akron closed due to multiple crashes

 4 days ago
West Bath Road is closed westbound between Northampton Road and Riverview Road due to multiple crashes in the area caused by the inclement weather, Akron police announced. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Winter weather moving into the area has resulted in icy road conditions throughout the region, with numerous accidents and dangerous situations are occurring throughout the area.

Icy roads:Interstate 76 westbound in Portage County closed due to crash

In Portage County, the Portage County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 2 Weather Advisory, asking people to only travel when necessary.

