I bought billboards as revenge on my cheating ex — one is outside his home

This cheater will now be constantly reminded of his deception.

Singer-songwriter Izza, 25, plastered her face on billboards all across Los Angeles, including one strategically placed outside her ex’s house, to get revenge on the two-timer.

“My ex cheated on me, so I got a billboard with my face on it in front of his apartment so him and his new girl can see me every day,” she wrote in a TikTok video showing herself posing under a billboard for her latest album.

The video quickly went viral with 4.3 million views and thousands of comments from people encouraging the larger-than-life retaliation.

“I think when you get your heart broken you just want to get revenge and show you’re doing way better,” Izza told Kennedy News.

“I wanted this person who did me wrong to see my face, regret it and see how well I’m doing. To see I’m having a thriving music career and doing way better.”

Izza went viral on TikTok showing off the her billboard that she bought right outside of her cheating ex-boyfriend’s home.

The LA-based musician placed several billboards in prominent locations across Tinseltown this summer promoting her EP “I Say This With Love” and made sure to have one of the 14-foot photos of herself purposely placed outside her cheating ex’s house.

“I wanted to be seen everywhere,” she said. “I wanted to get the most exposure to get the most eyes on it.”

While she wanted to spread the word of her success, Izza obviously had one particular person in mind.

“I hope [my ex] sees the billboard in the morning when he opens his blinds — that was the goal. It was to be front and center,” she admitted.

But at the same time, she also said, “I don’t care what my ex thinks. He hasn’t been in touch. I don’t care.”

The 25-year-old explained that she hasn’t always been as confident as she is now, both in showing off to her ex and in her music career as a self-proclaimed “professional pop star.”

The pop star plastered her face all around Los Angeles to promote her music and keep herself fresh in her ex's mind. Kennedy News/@izzaroze

Video of Izza posing with the billboard quickly went viral, amassing 4.3 million views in about a week. Kennedy News/@izzaroze

The TikTok video was flooded with comments of people supporting Izza's wild revenge plan. Kennedy News/@izzaroze

"It shows you how universal heartbreak is. People have seen this video and they've resonated with it," Izza said. Kennedy News/@izzaroze

“I would not have done this five years ago because I was always people-pleasing and trying to make others feel better. If I’m going to do this, I’m going to do this. I don’t care what people think,” Izza said. “I’m focused on me — as is everyone driving down the 405.”

“For so long, I cared about what people thought and I dictated my decisions by how my actions made other people feel,” she said. “It was hard to get to the place I’ve been today. I had to really believe in myself and push myself and say ‘you can do this.'”

Some TikTok commenters have accused Izza of being petty and wasting her energy, but overall, people have been supportive of the colossal clap back.

“It feels good to get what I want and get revenge,” Izza said. Kennedy News/@izzaroze

Izza’s comments are filled with viewers calling her an iconic queen and encouragement to continue slaying.

Major brands including Tinder and European Wax Center even applauded her savagery.

Tinder teased, “I think this is what Taylor [Swift] was referring to when she said ‘karma’s a relaxing thought aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?'”

European Wax Center joked, “Villain/Pop star origin story things.”

“The response by people on TikTok is pretty amazing. When I read the comments, all these people have stories about being betrayed,” Izza shared.

“It shows you how universal heartbreak is. People have seen this video and they’ve resonated with it.”

Izza encourages everyone who’s going through heartbreak to put their energy into what they love and remember that it is a universal experience that will eventually pass — and a little side of petty revenge might help too.

“It feels good to get what I want,” she said, “and get revenge.”