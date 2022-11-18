ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, PA

Tesla unrecognizable after emergency responders take hours to extinguish fire in vehicle that was only a week old

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
 4 days ago
EMERGENCY responders have posted alarming pictures that show a virtually unrecognizable Tesla that burned for hours on a highway.

Firefighters spent two hours working to extinguish the electric vehicle’s flames with 12,000 gallons of water.

Image of a Tesla Model S actively burning on a Pennsylvania highway Credit: Morris Vol. Fire Dept.
The burnt remains of a Tesla Model S that caught fire on a Pennsylvania highway Credit: Morris Vol. Fire Dept.

Photos of the incident were posted on the Columbia, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.

The fire company said: “Multiple tanker trucks were requested to keep the batteries cool after the fire was extinguished.

“A large amount of water is needed for this type of fire to ensure the batteries stay cool and do not reignite.”

The fire organization added: “This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims, you might not even know it was a vehicle.”

Emergency responders had to close one lane on Pennsylvania’s Interstate 80 in Clearfield County to put out the Tesla’s fire, ABC reports.

The Tesla that ignited was a Model S sedan.

This Model S’s owners, Michelle and Bob, had bought the Tesla home only a week before it was burnt beyond recognition.

The couple was driving from Pennsylvania to Yarmouth, Massachusetts, to visit a relative when their Model S hit a large piece of unavoidable debris in the middle of the road.

The debris went underneath the Tesla, causing the electric sedan to smoke.

After Michelle and Bob pulled over and exited their Tesla, the sedan caught fire.

The emergency auto event didn’t cause any injuries, ABC reports.

A similar incident in Connecticut made headlines when firefighters battled for almost an hour to extinguish a burning Tesla.

In that instance, they poured 600 gallons of water a minute onto its flaming batteries.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Tesla for a comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Pennsylvania firefighters spent two hours extinguishing a flaming Tesla Model S Credit: Morris Vol. Fire Dept.
Pennsylvania emergency crews shown working to clean up the remains of a burnt Tesla sedan Credit: Columbia Vol. Fire Dept.

