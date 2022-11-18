Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
Migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
KTUL
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 is the first to report on documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question...
KTUL
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
KTUL
Body camera footage released of Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son at Guthrie Haunts
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — New body camera footage was released after Governor Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated and in possession of firearms at Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. Logan County deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts where they found a hard case of firearms in the parking lot of Guthrie...
KTUL
Colorado Springs mass shooting victim moved to Colorado from Oklahoma, ABC News reports
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the five victims in the Colorado Springs mass shooting Saturday night was from Oklahoma, according to ABC News. Five people were killed and 25 were injured after a gunman began shooting inside Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, ABC News reported. Daniel...
KTUL
Millions in unemployment benefits improperly allocated, state audit finds
BALTIMORE (WBFF/TND) — A state audit of Maryland's unemployment benefits system found millions of dollars of benefits were improperly allocated during the pandemic (and the years immediately preceding it). The audit covered April 17, 2017, through November 15, 2020. The Maryland Department of Labor's Division of Unemployment Insurance (DUI)...
KTUL
Oklahoma Blood Institute to hide $250 golden ticket at donation centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping to gain more blood donations before the holidays. Everyone who donates blood at any donor center or mobile blood drive on Nov. 21 through Nov. 23 will receive a 9-inch Field’s pecan pie, a chocolate bar, and a holiday-themed, long-sleeved T-shirt.
KTUL
Oklahoma State Department of Health releases Thanksgiving food safety tips
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health has issued some holiday food safety tips, to remind Oklahomans to practice food safety in the kitchen when cooking this holiday season. One in six Americans experience foodborne illness every year, according to the CDC. The OSDH recommends listening...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes more than four pounds of fentanyl pills
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says they seized over four pounds of fentanyl pills pressed to counterfeit prescription drugs and ecstasy tablets. OBN reminds individuals that they can report drug activity in their community by sending OBN a Facebook message. All tips sent in remain anonymous.
