Philadelphia, PA

Brennk
3d ago

The man is a malignant cancer. He and his revolving door/no bail/no prosecution policies have done more to destroy civil society in Philadelphia than the inept mayor, the corrupt self-serving City Council, and the violent teens.

WHYY

Philly DA Krasner continues to rally public to fight impeachment

Philadelphia’s district attorney Larry Krasner was joined outside City Hall Monday by members of the public and community groups, in a show of support against his impeachment by the Pennsylvania state House. Krasner gathered together members of prominent civic, political, and community organizations for what could be described as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania House Impeaches Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The Pennsylvania House is impeaching Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports the effort now moves to the Senate, where a trial will take place. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/16/pennsylvania-house-impeaches-larry-krasner-over-policies/. (Original air-date: 11/17/22)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner

When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Mayor’s race heats up; Philly welcomes bus-trippers; Can AI help stop SEPTA shootings? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. With one election over, the next ramps up. In addition to real estate mogul and former councilmember Allan Domb and grocery magnate Jeff Brown officially declaring for Philly mayor, two new names popped up last week: progressive leader and Councilmember Helen Gym, who gave a swan song speech during what is likely to be her last session, and Rep. Amen Brown, a Philly Democrat whose recent campaign received funding from Pa.’s richest man, pro-charter school billionaire Jeff Yass. [BP x 2/Inquirer$ x 2/BP 2021]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man who fought, crashed car into Philly bar customer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified and charged a man who they say struck and killed a 24-year-old man with his vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia after leaving a bar Sunday.Fredrick Falcone, 22, fatally struck 24-year-old Jason Corona just after 2 a.m., after the men began fighting in The Union Tap bar on Comly Road near Roosevelt Boulevard, police say.Corona was in town from Vermont, celebrating a relative who had recently returned from a military deployment.Police believe Falcone and Corona exchanged words about Corona's sister and went outside. They allege Falcone intentionally struck Corona with his vehicle and fled the scene."I think the defendant had some encounter with the sister. I think she was shunning his advances and the decedent stepped in and this escalated," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said in a news conference Monday.Corona was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.. Falcone is charged with third-degree murder and other offenses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Proposal would change Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs

A proposed revision to Philadelphia's residency requirements for civil service jobs may soon help the city fill thousands of vacancies. During Thursday's City Council meeting, Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation that she says would accelerate the city's recruiting capabilities by allowing city civil service employees to find a Philadelphia address within six months of employment. Currently, city workers must have a year of residency in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

