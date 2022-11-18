ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell still rides electric bike without helmet after multiple accidents

By Nicki Gostin
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTD17_0jFuqBbE00

Simon Cowell admits he’s “officially nuts” for still riding his electric bike without a helmet after multiple accidents .

When asked at the Broadway opening of “& Juliet” on Thursday whether he protects his head, the “American Idol” alum told Page Six, “Not yet, but I will.”

Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman piped in, confessing that she “wishe[s] he would wear a helmet.”

The “X Factor” creator went on to explain why he continues to ride the device that left him nearly paralyzed in August 2020.

“I need to get healthy, and I don’t like walking,” Cowell said, noting that he won’t use a regular bicycle because it’s more difficult to tackle steep hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THQP6_0jFuqBbE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UVRsH_0jFuqBbE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gsj6f_0jFuqBbE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uCpaL_0jFuqBbE00

“I’m out on it literally every single day,” he continued. “I get exercise.”

Cowell’s statements come two years after he broke his back in three places riding his $20,000 bike outside his Malibu mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1214X6_0jFuqBbE00
Following the accident, the record executive underwent a six-hour surgery to repair his spine, with doctors inserting a metal rod into his back.

Cowell experienced another bike mishap earlier this year, which resulted in a broken arm.

“I’m a bit of a nutter,” he told the Daily Mail in February. “I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWRJu_0jFuqBbE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHMq7_0jFuqBbE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ywg55_0jFuqBbE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTxiN_0jFuqBbE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ecnR_0jFuqBbE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNGxB_0jFuqBbE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ty3o_0jFuqBbE00

In addition to regular exercise, Cowell is also keeping up his physical appearance by getting Botox.

The Syco founder previously stated that he was done with the procedure because it made him look unrecognizable and “like something out of a horror film.”

“I reduced it, let’s put it that way,” he shared with Page Six on Thursday. “Everything in moderation.”

Other celebs attending the musical, which uses the music of Max Martin, included Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Lea DeLaria, “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy and dancer Julianne Hough.

