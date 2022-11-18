ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

New York ski resorts open weekend before Thanksgiving

By Reegan Domagala
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The snow has arrived in New York!

While some like to be cuddled up watching a movie or reading a book when the snow hits hard, others chase the powder and head to the slopes.

Greek Peak projects to open Friday, November 25

If you’re one of those people, you are in luck as there is an opportunity for you to shred some gnar the weekend before Thanksgiving!

Below is a list of ski resorts that will be open in New York:

Whiteface Mountain

Whiteface Mountain will be open on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 to start the season!

Lift tickets are available at a special rate for opening weekend and their Snow Report says the Face Lift will begin loading at 9 a.m. and the Summit Quad at 10 a.m.

Whiteface says they currently have snow blowing on Paron’s Run, The Follies, Excelsior, Summit Express, Broadway, Boreen and Brookside and they hope to have them all open on Saturday.

The mountain will close down again on Monday, November 21, but is set to reopen daily on Friday, November 25.

Whiteface would like to remind skiers and snowboarders that during early season, snow can include some bare areas and thin cover, so it is important to remain cautious.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

Gore Mountain

Gore Mountain will be open from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20 and they are eager to welcome all the snow bunnies!

The Adirondack Express Quad will start loading skiers and snowboarders at 9 a.m.

Gore says four trails are set to be open, including Saddle Area with portions of Sunway, Quicksilver, 3b, and Jamboree.

The trails are for skiers with intermediate and advanced abilities and there may be walking from the trail to the lift in the Base Area.

Five inches of heavy snowfall was received earlier in the week and snowguns have also been blasting on the ski trails Topridge, Showcase, Ruby Run, Wild Air, and Pot Luck.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

Belleayre Mountain

Belleayre Mountain will open Lift #8 for the season from Friday, November 18 through Sunday, November 20!

Starting with only expert terrain open for the early season, ski trails Upper & Lower Algonquin, Route 9, and The Crossing will be groomed and ready to go.

Belleayre says the gondola will be running for upload and download only to the Discovery Lodge base area. They hope to have more terrain opening throughout the weekend as they finish some trail maintenance.

They will close Monday, November 21 and reopen on Friday, November 25 for daily operations.

Check their website here for the latest trail report updates.

There’s more to come!

Although ski areas near Central New York haven’t opened up quite yet, NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated when they do!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

