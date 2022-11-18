ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Worried Twitter will disappear? How to download your tweet history

By Melanie Vásquez Russell, Nexstar Media Wire
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPvIX_0jFup4TB00
Hoping to hoard your old tweets in the event Twitter disappears? Luckily, there’s a way to submit a request. (Constanza Hevia/AFP via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With hashtags such as #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter trending amid reports of mass resignations at the social media company recently bought by Elon Musk, may have some people feeling nostalgic about the contents of their accounts.

Employee resignations at Twitter could affect the social media company’s ability to remain operable, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The resignations reportedly occurred after a Thursday deadline was set by Musk for employees to further commit to their employment at the company — or leave.

Hoping to hoard your old tweets just in case? Luckily, there’s a way to submit a request.

Step-by-step directions for downloading your Twitter history

There’s a way to download tweets and data to iOS or Android devices via the Twitter application. If there’s still someone at the social media company to procure the report(s) for users, those with Twitter handles can take the following steps:

  1. Open the Twitter application
  2. At the top-left of the home feed, select your profile badge
  3. Scroll down the menu to “Settings and Support”
  4. Select “Settings and Privacy”
  5. Select “Your Account”
  6. Select “Download an archive of your data”
  7. A separate page will open to sign into your Twitter account
  8. Sign in
  9. Verify your user name with the verification code sent to you
  10. Verify your password
  11. You should then be presented with the following message: “You can request a ZIP file with an archive of your account information, account history, apps and devices, account activity, interests, and Ads data. You’ll get an in-app notification when the archive of your data is ready to download.”
  12. Select the blue “Request archive” button
  13. You will see another note at the bottom of the screen: “We’ll let you know when your data is ready to download”
  14. Select “Done” at the top-left of the page.

There’s no indication of when, specifically, the data download will be ready, but a slim shot at saving the account’s history is better than none.

Twitter was founded in San Francisco in 2006. Elon Musk began investing in the platform in January and completed takeover Oct. 28.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Schiff: Trump reinstatement on Twitter a ‘terrible mistake’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that Elon Musk made a “terrible mistake” by reinstating former President Trump’s suspended Twitter account. “As we showed in the January 6th hearings, the president used that platform to incite that attack on the Capitol, his comments about the vice president, his own vice president, put Mike Pence’s life in danger,” Schiff, a member of the House panel investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, told co-host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s “This Week.”
The Hill

Musk says he’s done with Twitter layoffs

Elon Musk is reportedly done with Twitter layoffs and is now looking to hire again after slashing nearly half of the company’s workforce earlier this month. According to information obtained by The Verge, Musk told employees during a meeting on Monday that the company was ceasing layoffs and actively hiring for positions specifically in sales and engineering. The staff was also encouraged to make referrals for the roles.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk nudges Trump to return to Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated several high-profile banned accounts on the platform, including Donald Trump’s. But the former president and 2024 White House hopeful has yet to return to the platform since he regained access on Saturday. Meanwhile, we’ll dive into how Ticketmaster’s botched sale of tickets for Taylor...
The Hill

Musk puts Twitter blue-check relaunch on hold ‘until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation’

Twitter chief Elon Musk announced on Monday night that he would delay the relaunch of his new Twitter blue-check program until the platform develops a strategy with “high confidence of stopping impersonation.” “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” wrote Musk. Musk’s $8 subscription-based verification plan launched earlier…
The Hill

New CNN boss Licht: Idea I want network to be centrist is ‘bulls—‘

Chris Licht, CNN’s newly minted top boss, is pushing back on speculation that he wants the network to be more centrist in its reporting. “One of the biggest misconceptions about my vision is that I want to be vanilla, that I want to be centrist. That is bullshit,” Licht told the Financial Times this week. “You have to be compelling. You have to have edge. In many cases you take a side. Sometimes you just point out uncomfortable questions. But either way you don’t see it through a lens of left or right.”
The Hill

Rising: November 22, 2022

Colorado LGBTQ club shooting sparks rhetoric debate. Patrons subdue gunman: Brie & Robby react Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that charges have been filed against 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich following the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Robby Soave: Compare this fluff NYT coverage of Sam Bankman-Fried with…
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Hill

Tired of someone mooching off your Netflix? Here’s how to kick them out

(NEXSTAR) — Password sharing: It’s something you’ve possibly done and a thorn in the side of subscription-based platforms. Netflix has said all year that it would be cracking down on password sharing after executives blamed it for “lower acquisition and lower growth,” and a new feature seems ready to help.
The Hill

The Hill

776K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy