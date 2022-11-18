Celtics vs Pelicans: Both Teams Playing For First Place

The Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their eight-game winning streak when they travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics (12-3) will be looking to extend their eight-game winning streak during Friday night’s visit to the Smoothie King Center to face the New Orleans Pelicans (9-6). Willie Green’s Pelicans have won three in a row and four of the last five. Only the injury report is spoiling this early marque matchup between two playoff contenders battling for first place in their respective conferences.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is probable after missing the last four games. Marcus Smart sat out the most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Zion Williamson (ankle) is still listed as questionable for the Pelicans. Derrick White would likely remain in Boston’s starting five if Brogdon is a scratch. Trey Murphy III for Williamson has been Green’s adjustment and it would be surprising to see that change considering Murphy III’s recent performances.

When: November 18 @ 7:30 PM CST

Where: Smoothie King Center

Watch: Bally Sports NO

Listen: WRNO 99.5FM

Sportsbooks have this marked as a close game and the tale-of-the-tape seems to agree. The Pelicans are currently a top 10 team in seven major categories: Offensive rating, defensive rating, net rating, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage, and percentage of three-pointers made. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA. However, Boston is giving up 113.3 points per game this season, though they score 120.4 (1 st ). The Pelicans average just under 117 (5 th )while giving up 112.

The only huge discrepancies between the teams lie in rebounding, fouls, and free throws. The Pelicans are the 7 th best rebounding team, though that may suffer against Boston if Williamson cannot play. Still, Boston is the 9 th worst rebounding team. The Celtics make their free throws (2 nd ) and do not foul (13 th ). New Orleans is still cleaning up both areas, sitting 16 th in free-throw percentage and 24 th in fouls.

Boston had seven players score in double-figures in their last win. New Orleans had six and Williamson did not play. Both teams have stars that can score in bunches but the contributions from key reserves have been key to the winning records. Payton Pritchard and Jose Alvarado have used their early season opportunities to carve out significant roles for playoff contenders.

Pritchard has scored more than ten points in three of the last four games. Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet have made the most of their limited minutes. Herb Jones and Alvarado will have enough trouble slowing down Tatum and Brown. Dyson Daniels has been the next man up and has risen to the challenges of guarding All-Stars as of late.

Daniels explained during the morning shootaround that getting to face off against the best in the game, “It’s been good. Obviously challenging matchups, some great players. Matched up on Ja a few times. Zach LaVine, Luka Doncic. Going against the best is what I want to do. I want to prove myself, that I can compete and hold my own.”

The Celtics will remain at least a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference with a win. New Orleans will surge into a share of the lead with a victory and a loss from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram , Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

Celtics: Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Al Horford

