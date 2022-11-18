Read full article on original website
Historic snowstorm drops over 80 inches in Buffalo area as western New York digs out
A historic lake-effect snowstorm that buried western New York, including the Buffalo metro area, finally came to an end Monday after leaving three dead and dropping over 80 inches of snow in four days.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?
As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The massive lake-effect snows dumped more than 6 feet in western and northern New York over the weekend.
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
"The system was not reliable for this storm," says Mayor Brown about failed snow plow GPS system
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's new plowing status map that was unveiled earlier in November failed just two days into its first snowstorm of the season. 2 On Your Side asked Mayor Brown why and how it failed so quickly. "Obviously, we're not happy that there were...
South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
wbfo.org
West Seneca prepares for flooding as it continues to cleanup from a massive snowstorm
West Seneca was hammered harder than most other communities by this recent storm. Just a drive through the town shows snow piled everywhere, even next to the Town Hall. The problem is that the town has a long history of flooding problem areas and the weather forecast is for warmer weather, the Thanksgiving kind of warmer weather.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
Popular Gas Station Collapses in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
If you live in the northtowns, you may think that the lake effect snowstorm chaos is over as of Monday. That is unfortunately not the case for many people from South Buffalo to Evans and in Orchard Park, Hamburg and West Seneca. Cleanup efforts still taking place late Monday and...
South Buffalo residents: “Where are all of our plows”
Some south Buffalo residents say they've been trapped by heaving snow fall since Thursday without seeing a plow.
Western New York grocery stores recover from the storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Buffalo continues to dig its way out of the storm, Western New Yorkers grocery stores are now dealing with what they are calling a rare triple whammy. “It has been a tough few days, to say the least,” said Kristen Hanson, Vice President of Tops Market.
How To Find Your Car If It Was Towed During Snowstorm In Erie County
Many vehicles were stuck due to the snow and left on the roads during the lake effect snowstorm. If you were unable to remove your car, it was likely towed by Erie County. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, tweeted about where you can find your vehicle,. Remember, http://erie.gov/towedvehicles is...
wutv29.com
Travel bans remain in effect for parts of Erie County, schools closing for Monday
Travel bans remain in effect for portions of Erie County as of Sunday evening. Bans are in place for South Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Evans. The rest of the county is under a travel advisory. Route 400 reopened to traffic in both directions on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday night,...
400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound. It was closed with the heavy snowfall...
Can your roof handle record-setting snow?
After 80 inches of snow fell on Buffalo, New York suburb Orchard Park, residents are asking, “Can my roof take this?”
Money Coming To Small Businesses Hit By Storm in Buffalo
It was approved! Money could be coming to business owners and plowers in Western New York! The White House announced that President Biden is approved the emergency aid to Buffalo, New York. After another historic snowfall in Buffalo, New York, federal help is coming as of Monday morning. There was 80" of snow in some parts of Western New York and some are still under a State of Emergency.
wutv29.com
Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
