Comments / 0

 

Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban

UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Money Coming To Small Businesses Hit By Storm in Buffalo

It was approved! Money could be coming to business owners and plowers in Western New York! The White House announced that President Biden is approved the emergency aid to Buffalo, New York. After another historic snowfall in Buffalo, New York, federal help is coming as of Monday morning. There was 80" of snow in some parts of Western New York and some are still under a State of Emergency.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE

