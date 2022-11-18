Read full article on original website
Coast News
Escondido elects new mayor, opposes sales tax
ESCONDIDO — Voters in Escondido have elected a new mayor and are poised to strike down a ¾-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving public safety and city services. As of Nov. 18, mayoral challenger Dane White has captured 51.62% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara with 48.38%, with just over half of the votes counted countywide.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Coast News
Encinitas to install license plate readers
ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas will install seven license plate reader cameras in various locations across the city to help deter crime and assist law enforcement in criminal investigations. On Wednesday, the Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 in favor of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department proposal to...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Rios, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at...
Coast News
Carlsbad, SDG&E narrow possible sites for service center
CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council has withdrawn a site from consideration as a possible new destination for San Diego Gas & Electric’s North Coast Service Center during its Nov. 15 meeting. The council voted to removed Lot 11, a roughly 20-acre parcel on SDG&E’s property located several...
Coast News
Del Mar hot spot of juvenile white sharks draws experts’ attention
DEL MAR — Early Friday morning, student researchers Patrick Rex and Lauren Faulkner donned Neoprene wetsuits and 30-pound scuba tanks, preparing to depart from Del Mar Lifeguard headquarters into the ocean water to gather data on their research subjects — sharks. Rex and Faulkner, part of a team...
Coast News
Lincoln rallies from behind to edge Carlsbad in CIF title game
SAN DIEGO — After trailing most of the night, Lincoln High launched a late-game rally en route to a 28-24 victory over Carlsbad in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division championship game on Nov. 18 at Snapdragon Stadium. The Lancers led 21-6 early in the fourth quarter, but...
Coast News
The modern deli defined at Gold Finch
As I’ve stated in this column several times, I am a huge fan of Jewish-style delicatessens, whose numbers have dwindled over the past 20 years. A fabulous documentary, “Deli Man,” from 2015, captures the essence and beauty of these types of traditional delis. An interesting fact from...
Coast News
Man arrested for alleged drug possession in Carlsbad hotel
CARLSBAD — A 45-year-old man was arrested today when officers allegedly found 8 ounces of fentanyl and a stolen shotgun in his hotel room. Around 1:15 a.m., officers stopped the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, in the 5000 block of Avenida Encinas, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.
