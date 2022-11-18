ESCONDIDO — Voters in Escondido have elected a new mayor and are poised to strike down a ¾-cent sales tax measure aimed at improving public safety and city services. As of Nov. 18, mayoral challenger Dane White has captured 51.62% of the vote against incumbent Mayor Paul McNamara with 48.38%, with just over half of the votes counted countywide.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO