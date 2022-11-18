Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Drops Road Matchup Against Arkansas
The Ole Miss rushing attack was out in full force on a cold night in Fayetteville, but early success from the Razorbacks proved too big of a hill to climb as Arkansas came away with the 42-27 win on Saturday night. Despite Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) receiving two huge...
Ole Miss, MSU Cadets Leg 100 Miles for Egg Bowl Run
ROTC cadets from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University relayed the Egg Bowl game ball nearly 100 miles across the northern Mississippi gridiron Monday (Nov. 21) for the 10th annual Egg Bowl Run. The Bulldogs met the Magnolia Battalion at Calhoun City Square, where they passed the ball...
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Dayton in Bahamas
Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 whenCaitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.
Cassie Veasey Finds New in the Old
Cassie Veasey retired from being a high school teacher in Oxford after three decades in a classroom. Just two years later, she returned to teaching, this time with elementary-age children at Lafayette County School. Recalling the say she entered a room full of 20 first graders, “I was scared to...
Little Warmer This Week but Rain is Expected for Thanksgiving, Egg Bowl
Temperatures are expected to climb a bit this week, bringing fall back to north Mississippi. That’s the good news. The bad news — looks like it could be a rainy Thanksgiving Day and Egg Bowl. According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with a high...
Preservation Commission Denies Second Request to Paint Madison Home Brick
The Oxford Historic Preservation Commission denied a request from the owners of a house on Madison Avenue to limewash the home’s brick exterior. It’s the second time a request to paint the brick at 1510 Madison Avenue was denied. The Tudor-style cottage was built in 1925. The first...
Holiday House Tour Benefits Doors of Hope Transition Ministries
After a two-year break, the Doors of Hope Transition Ministries Holiday House Tour will return Saturday, Dec. 3. When the pandemic forced Doors of Hope’s fundraising committee to take a break from showcasing the character-rich homes of Oxford people were sincerely disappointed. “We heard from so many folks who...
Thanksgiving Holiday Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, most government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and garbage collection will change slightly. Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday in the city and in the county will be picked up on Wednesday by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste. Friday’s trash...
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
