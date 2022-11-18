Ole Miss women’s basketball used a dominant fourth quarter to run past the Dayton Flyers and win their fifth game in a row Monday night in Nassau. The Rebels outscored the Flyers 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of play, forcing seven turnovers and out-rebounding Dayton 10-5. Tyia Singleton was the leading scorer for the Rebels, putting together her first double-double of the season. Singleton scored a season-high 14 points and tied her career-high with 13 rebounds. Nine of her rebounds came on the offensive side of the ball, the most offensive rebounds by a Rebel since February 3, 2022 whenCaitlin McGee pulled down nine against Missouri.

DAYTON, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO