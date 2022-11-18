ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

Will QB Justin Fields miss time with a left shoulder injury? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears followed a familiar path to defeat Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense focused on running the ball, as usual, and couldn’t come up with the plays needed with the game on the line, the defense couldn’t get a key stop at a critical juncture and special teams was good for another couple of hiccups in a 27-24 loss. 1. Just as ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way

Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Justin Fields undergoes medical evaluation after Bears’ loss

There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.
CHICAGO, IL
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Wants ‘Equal' Penalty Calls for Fields, Bears

Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record

Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

