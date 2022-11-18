Read full article on original website
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
Will QB Justin Fields miss time with a left shoulder injury? Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss.
10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears followed a familiar path to defeat Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense focused on running the ball, as usual, and couldn’t come up with the plays needed with the game on the line, the defense couldn’t get a key stop at a critical juncture and special teams was good for another couple of hiccups in a 27-24 loss. 1. Just as ...
Bears Questionable Playcalling Put Justin Fields in Harm's Way
Questionable playcalling put Justin Fields in harm's way originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields was clearly not feeling 100% in the second half of the the Bears 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. Instead of decisively taking off and running as he had when plays broke down earlier this month, Fields hung around behind the line of scrimmage. When he did run, Fields lacked the burst that helped him smash several QB rushing records. After seemingly every drive in the second half, Fields needed medical attention on the sidelines to treat cramps.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
Justin Fields undergoes medical evaluation after Bears’ loss
There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Yardbarker
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching
Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Jaylon Johnson Wants ‘Equal' Penalty Calls for Fields, Bears
Jaylon Johnson wants 'equal' penalty calls for Fields, Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since this past preseason, it's become apparent Justin Fields is getting hit late illegally. A lot. And since the beginning, Fields was the first to recognize how infrequently the defense will be called for a...
Why Teven Jenkins Didn't Play in Bears-Falcons Game
Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson Sets NFL Kick Return TD Record
Ex-Bear Cordarrelle Patterson sets NFL kick return TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just before halftime of the Bears-Falcons game, former Chicago Bear Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kickoff for a touchdown for 103 yards. With that, he set the NFL record for most kick return touchdowns in history with his ninth career kickoff return touchdown.
