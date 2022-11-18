Read full article on original website
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s grandfather killed in hit-and-run on side of Georgia highway
The grandfather of missing toddler Quinton Simon was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Georgia on Wednesday.Henry Dale Moss Sr, the paternal grandfather of the missing 20-month-old child, was struck by a vehicle after he pulled over to the side of the road due to a flat tyre on Highway 23 near Girard, police said. The vehicle that hit Moss then fled the scene.He was found on the side of the highway around 7.20am and was pronounced dead at the spot."Preliminary investigation indicates the male was struck while in the roadway by an unknown vehicle," said Burke County sheriff's...
TMZ.com
Two of the 4 Slain Idaho Students Made Frantic Calls to Friend Before Murders
Two of the slain University of Idaho students made a series of frantic phone calls to their friend just before all 4 victims were massacred, this according to one of their relatives. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was found butchered with Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle,...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed
Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings. The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
BBC
Police chase: Two men held after stinger devices used on car
Two men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested in north Belfast after a police pursuit of a vehicle which began in Ballyclare, County Antrim. Shortly after 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, a Citroën C3 car failed to stop in the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare. Police said the vehicle...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Club Q Colorado shooting: Suspect held after five killed in attack at nightclub
At least five people have been killed and 18 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday night. A suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries. Two "heroic" people in the club subdued the attacker, police say.
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Gwent Police officer sent inappropriate texts, hearing told
A Gwent Police officer sent "wholly inappropriate and unprofessional" messages to three women, a disciplinary hearing has heard. PC Robert Davies is accused of sending "suggestive and overly familiar" texts with a police-issued mobile phone between January and May 2020. The hearing was told he failed to maintain boundaries between...
BBC
French tax inspector killed during visit to antique dealer
A French tax inspector has been killed during an audit at the home of a dealer in second-hand goods, police say. Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and his female colleague bound to a chair at the property in the small northern village of Bullecourt. The dealer's body...
BBC
Paragliding horror crash survivor thanks air ambulance team
A woman has thanked the air ambulance team who helped save her life when a paragliding crash left her with 25 fractures and two bleeds on her brain. Michelle Bray, from Ashby in Leicestershire, smashed into the ground shortly after taking off from an air field in Derbyshire in September 2019.
BBC
Skipton burglar writes off £20k Jaguar while high on drugs
A burglar who wrote off a £20,000 Jaguar when trying to steal it while "off his head" on drugs has been jailed. Bobby Baker, 42, crashed the car after stealing the keys during a break-in at a house in Skipton, North Yorkshire. He was jailed for three years and...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
BBC
Cyclist, 78, killed in crash
A 78-year-old cyclist has died in a crash with a vehicle near a Shropshire village. It happened on the A41 near Albrighton at about 11:20 GMT on Sunday, and involved a Suzuki Jimny SUV. The cyclist, from Penkridge, in south Staffordshire, sadly died from his injuries, West Mercia Police...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Pair guilty of damaging Van Gogh painting's frame
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a Vincent Van Gogh painting's frame after gluing themselves to it. Louis McKechnie, 22, and Emily Brocklebank, 23, caused about £2,000 of damage to the frame of Peach Trees In Blossom at London's Courtauld Gallery.
BBC
Folkestone: Two hurt by falling hotel render discharged from hospital
A coach driver and passenger hurt by render which fell from a hotel have been discharged from hospital, a holiday company has said. Just Go Holidays said one of its coaches was involved in the incident while parked outside the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone on Monday. Fire crews, police...
BBC
Cow attacks: Kent woman urges others to be wary after being trampled
A woman who was repeatedly trampled by a cow, and is still in pain 14 months later, has warned others to keep their distance in the countryside. Stella Collins, from Tonbridge, Kent, was on a walking holiday in the Yorkshire Dales when she was attacked. She was left with multiple...
BBC
Gower illegal tree felling: Man fails in appeal bid
A man convicted of illegally felling more than 2,000 trees has failed in an appeal against his conviction. Jeff Lane was found guilty in March of felling more than eight hectares (20 acres) of woodland on Gower, Swansea, without the appropriate licence. Recorder R Kenber told Swansea Crown Court there...
