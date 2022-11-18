ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
OSCEOLA, WI
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"

EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing.  At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
EDINA, MN
rejournals.com

Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie

The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
boreal.org

When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Minnesota Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families

Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The 19-year-old’s mysterious death in December 2009 was ruled a ‘Sudden Unexplained Death’ by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy