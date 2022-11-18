Read full article on original website
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Lace Up and Enjoy the 810-Foot-Long Ice Skating Loop in Minnesota
If you are needing an excuse to get the family out of the house this winter for some fresh air and exercise, this is it. The Ice Skating Loop in Maple Grove's Central Park is set to open for the winter season on November 25th. The ice loop is a...
Visit An Ice Palace Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud (not in the Twin Cities)
At this time of year (Winter) I try and look for anything to do in the area to try and make Winter a bit more enjoyable for myself. I make no apologies for the fact that I really kind of detest winter. Mostly just because I need to drive in it or shovel and remove it. Other than that... it is pretty.
Win Your Favorite Tree Decor at Mall of America Tree Festival
Looking at elaborately decorated Christmas Trees is as enjoyable as looking at the lighting displays all over the state of Minnesota. The thing here, is that you get to stay warm. That's a major bonus!. Mall of America in Bloomington has their annual Festival of Trees. They have teamed up...
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
St. Cloud Organization Going Orange for 16 Days
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization wants you to join them and Orange the World. Zonta Club of St. Cloud and Zonta International will be displaying orange lights during the 16 days of advocacy to support victims of gender-based violence. From this Friday through December 10th the...
Osceola community ensures widow and kids keep home
OSCEOLA, Wis. — Usually a ribbon cutting celebrates construction of a brand new place, but Saturday the Hove family celebrated the opportunity to stay in a house where they already live. "End of April 2020, I was diagnosed with breast cancer," mom Meagan Hove explained. "Then in November of...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"
EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing. At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
plhswave.org
Prior Lake High School kitchen staff bites off more than they can chew
The school bell rings. Like every lunch hour, kids sprint down to the food line and get in line as soon as possible. Unbeknownst to them, they will be waiting for much longer than anticipated. Meanwhile, in the kitchen, the staff are rushing to serve up food. With an increasing...
Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus
A tiny kitten somehow survived a bus ride between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center after stowing away in the undercarriage of a Metro Transit bus. The kitten was discovered thanks to the keen hearing of a bus driver, who could hear "a kitten crying" at Brooklyn Center Transit Center, according to Metro Transit on Instagram.
rejournals.com
Doran Group moves headquarters to Eden Prairie
The Doran Group, Twin Cities real estate development firm, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Bloomington to Eden Prairie, Minnesota, by the end of April 2023. The company closed on the purchase of 6423 City West Parkway in Eden Prairie this week, a nearly 19,000-square-foot multi-level office building with employee amenities that include free parking, a full gym with locker rooms, ample bike storage, a game area, kitchen and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
boreal.org
When trail goes cold, she turns up the heat: Minnesota Cold Case Consultant solves crimes, comforts families
Forest Hill Cemetery in Anoka is a place where most stories come to an end. But for two women, it marked the beginning of a friendship born out of tragedy and mutual grief. Four years ago, Sandy Anderson was visiting her son Robbie’s grave. The 19-year-old’s mysterious death in December 2009 was ruled a ‘Sudden Unexplained Death’ by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Amore Uptown announces it will close for good on Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Amore Uptown in Minneapolis will be closing permanently this Sunday.Tim McHugh, the restaurant's general manager since it opened more than five years ago, says he will be retiring from the industry. "It's a business that I love; the people, hospitality, employees and the community," McHugh said in a news release. "But it's time to spend more time with my family, including my grandkids." According to McHugh, the new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will continue to offer the surrounding neighborhood with an Italian-inspired restaurant, which will open "as soon as possible."McHugh became the sole owner of the establishment in June, according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant is located on West Lake Street near Bde Maka Ska. Previously called Amore Victoria, it reopened as Amore Uptown in 2016.
mprnews.org
Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day
We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
Do You Know The Minnesota Connection To The Pepsi Harrier Jet Lawsuit?
Friday night I got a little too invested in a new Netflix series, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? which in and of itself is pretty interesting, at least for me. But there is a Minnesota connection to the story, that is brief but a small Minnesota town was playing a big part in the Pepsi Points/Harrier Jet story.
Wanted Minnesota Man Attempts Deal With Police Over Kids Christmas Presents
There was an unusually heavy police presence in the city of North Branch Minnesota on Sunday, so the department took to its Facebook page to explain they were looking for a resident with multiple warrants. The man they were looking for is 38-year-old Jacob Tibbetts. Tibbets was wanted in Chisago...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
