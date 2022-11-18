Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"DianaGreenville, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
Related
wspa.com
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. ‘It’s been challenging’ — Spartanburg Soup Kitchen …. 'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations. GSP International Airport expects one of the busiest …. GSP International Airport expects...
‘It’s been challenging,’ Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations
The Spartanburg Soup Kitchen is preparing to serve more than 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.
counton2.com
Spartanburg Police seeing uptick in shoplifting during holiday season
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – During the holiday season, getting gifts for your loved ones shouldn’t be the only thing on your list. You should also be keeping an eye out for potential shoplifters. The Spartanburg Police Department said every year they see an uptick in both shoplifting and...
WYFF4.com
Planning to holiday shop on Woodruff Road in Greenville? Police have some tips, tricks to help
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning on shopping in the Woodruff Road area of Greenville, along with thousands of other shoppers, police have some tips and tricks to help you along the way. Beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, the Greenville Police Department will monitor key intersections...
Greenville accepting canned food for reduced parking ticket fees
Greenville Parking Services said starting Monday, 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 dollars off any parking citation given out by the city.
avlwatchdog.org
The Asheville DMV Is Driving Us Crazy
Let’s be perfectly honest here: Complaining about the DMV is an age-old American tradition. It probably dates back to pre-Revolution days when you had to renew your license to drive a horse. So I admit this column is akin to shooting fish in a barrel. But really, our DMV...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: 4 FREE tickets to Disney on Ice in Greenville, SC
Want to win 4 FREE tickets to Opening Night of Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Greenville, SC. Ticket prices start at $20 so this is an $80 prize!!. Deadline for entry is NOON on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Good luck!
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city leaders and local organizations addressing need for shelter space
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we continue to settle into the cold season— having a roof over your head becomes even more critical. Across the upstate the number of people experiencing homelessness continues to grow and local governments are trying to meet the needs. Three weeks ago, Spartanburg...
FOX Carolina
Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
gsabizwire.com
Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville
Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
WYFF4.com
Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
WYFF4.com
Upstate sheriff's office offers tips to prevent porch pirates ahead of holiday season
ANDERSON, S.C. — Holiday shopping is in the air! According to Forbes.com, 32% of annual online sales came in the months of October to December equaling $204.5 billion. "A lot of people are buying things online just for the convenience factor alone which is wonderful because it goes directly to your front door but also there's a threat there is a second that it is left unattended someone can just obviously scoop it up," Anderson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Shale Remien said.
When is the best time for a joint replacement?
Medical professionals said joint replacements are one of the most common orthopedic surgeries performed in the US.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
FOX Carolina
Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open. According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds. They provided a list of...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
Comments / 0