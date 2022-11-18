ANDERSON, S.C. — Holiday shopping is in the air! According to Forbes.com, 32% of annual online sales came in the months of October to December equaling $204.5 billion. "A lot of people are buying things online just for the convenience factor alone which is wonderful because it goes directly to your front door but also there's a threat there is a second that it is left unattended someone can just obviously scoop it up," Anderson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Shale Remien said.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO