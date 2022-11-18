ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

wspa.com

'It's been challenging' -- Spartanburg Soup Kitchen preps for Thanksgiving with limited donations

SPARTANBURG, SC
counton2.com

Spartanburg Police seeing uptick in shoplifting during holiday season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – During the holiday season, getting gifts for your loved ones shouldn’t be the only thing on your list. You should also be keeping an eye out for potential shoplifters. The Spartanburg Police Department said every year they see an uptick in both shoplifting and...
SPARTANBURG, SC
avlwatchdog.org

The Asheville DMV Is Driving Us Crazy

Let’s be perfectly honest here: Complaining about the DMV is an age-old American tradition. It probably dates back to pre-Revolution days when you had to renew your license to drive a horse. So I admit this column is akin to shooting fish in a barrel. But really, our DMV...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Interfaith Ministries gives more than 700 turkeys to families

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, also known as AIM, woke up early Monday morning and braced the cold to help families in need. Michael Dill volunteers with AIM once a week. The organization started an annual Community Wide Thanksgiving Giveaway three years ago. It’s one of his favorite events to volunteer at.
ANDERSON, SC
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY: 4 FREE tickets to Disney on Ice in Greenville, SC

Want to win 4 FREE tickets to Opening Night of Disney on Ice: Let's Celebrate at 7 PM on Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Greenville, SC. Ticket prices start at $20 so this is an $80 prize!!. Deadline for entry is NOON on Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022. Good luck!
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
iheart.com

Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
MILL SPRING, NC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate sheriff's office offers tips to prevent porch pirates ahead of holiday season

ANDERSON, S.C. — Holiday shopping is in the air! According to Forbes.com, 32% of annual online sales came in the months of October to December equaling $204.5 billion. "A lot of people are buying things online just for the convenience factor alone which is wonderful because it goes directly to your front door but also there's a threat there is a second that it is left unattended someone can just obviously scoop it up," Anderson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Shale Remien said.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC

