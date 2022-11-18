Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Fentanyl testing strips are classified under Texas law as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal to have.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
KXAN
Texas LGBTQ+ leaders denounce ‘senseless acts of violence’ post-Colorado shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas and state-level LGBTQ+ organizations have spoken out in the wake of an overnight mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ night club that left at least 5 dead and 25 wounded. The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night...
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
KSAT 12
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed them what learning outside of schools could be like
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school...
You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags
The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
Reward doubled to $20,000 to find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
The reward was originally set at $10,000 in May 2021—five months after Landry’s disappearance.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame
After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl. From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love...
AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
ktalnews.com
Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
Texas Sunset Commission report shows state law enforcement regulator needs a blue ribbon panel
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies reported the way we regulate law enforcement is not good enough. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement regulates law enforcement in the state. The Sunset Advisory Commission found three issues with the agency:. Establish a blue ribbon...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
