The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO