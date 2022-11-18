ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox7austin.com

Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks

A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
EL PASO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags

The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

AAPI representation grows in the Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of new Austin police officers were sworn in during a graduation ceremony at the Bannockburn Church in South Austin on Friday. The commission of the 63 men and women, from two cadet classes, helps the Austin Police Department (APD) move closer to representing the community it serves, especially the Asian American community.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

'Bluey' tour coming to Austin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — You'll be able to catch one of the most famous Blue Heeler families on stage next year right here in the Lone Star State. The first-ever theatrical adaptation of the popular Australian animated children’s TV show “Bluey” is coming to the United States and includes stops throughout Texas, with Austin on the list.
AUSTIN, TX
ktalnews.com

Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
TEXAS STATE

