Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Abercrombie & Fitch, Disney, Best Buy, Zoom and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Abercrombie & Fitch – Shares of the retail stock jumped 19% after the apparel retailer beat Wall Street's revenue forecasts for the third quarter and posted unexpected quarterly profit. The company said demand rose for clothing as consumers returned to work and had increasing social obligations.
Bitcoin Bounces Slightly After Hitting 2-Year Low as Traders Try to Gauge FTX Contagion
Bitcoin on Tuesday hit a two-year low as the cryptocurrency market takes a bruising following the collapse of major exchange FTX. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion in value this year as the industry has been plagued with problems from failed projects to a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the fall of FTX.
Comments / 0