oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Nov. 21
On Thursday, November 17, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99W, 7 miles south of Monmouth. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Infinity G37, operated by a 17-year old male of Lacy, Washington, crossed into the southbound lane colliding with a Subaru Legacy, operated by Brian Pillette (69) of Adair Village. Brian Pillette and a passenger, a two-year old female, were transported to an area hospital with injuries. An additional passenger, Lori Pillette (64) of Adair Village, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The 17-year old male and his passenger, Hermino Cabrera (42) of Lacy, Washington received minor injuries and were also transported to an area hospital. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit by DUII driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Monday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash on Southeast Powell Street and Southeast 138th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said. EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.
kptv.com
Two-vehicle crash spreads debris for quarter mile on Hwy 99
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A two-vehicle crash on Thursday spread debris for about a quarter of a mile on Highway 99, according to the SW Polk Fire District. At about 7:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area near milepost 55 where a small sedan had collided with a full-sized pickup truck.
kptv.com
Clackamas County murder suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Washington
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a double murder in Clackamas County has been located after he was involved in an officer-involved shooting in Washington last week, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Kaythan “Mar Mar” Tenry, 19, was wanted for the Oct....
klcc.org
Suspect charged in killing on LTD bus
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after police said he hit a fellow passenger on an LTD bus in Eugene Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, fled the scene and was...
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
oregontoday.net
Fentanyl Discovered During Traffic Stop, Nov. 21
On November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police Senior Trooper stopped a passenger car for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 227 south of Albany. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to search, which was granted by the occupants of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the Trooper located five large plastic bags, approximately 12 lbs., of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver was identified as Jose Manuel Gonzalez Obeso (22) and the passenger was identified as Carla Joanna Castillo Arce (18) both from Scottsdale, Arizona. Both subjects were released after being interviewed about their involvement and charges will be referred to the United States Attorney’s Office. OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative), Special Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration – Salem Resident Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – Portland Office. The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
kptv.com
3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after burglaries at several SE Portland pot shops
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested after multiple marijuana dispensaries were burglarized overnight, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The suspects are accused of burglarizing Nectar at 9222 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., Eden Cannabis at Southeast 60th and Southeast Foster around 2:10 a.m. and Five Zero Trees at 10209 Southeast Division Street around 3:10 a.m.
nbc16.com
OR 34 near Corvallis back open after crash; power lines cleared from highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that OR 34, Corvallis-Lebanon Highway is closed at Electric Road one mile east of Corvallis. A crash has closed the highway and power lines are reported down across all lanes. Drivers are asked to delay their travel in that...
kptv.com
18-year-old ID’d as victim in deadly Portland hotel shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Port of Portland Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly Saturday hotel shooting as an 18-year-old male. According to Port of Portland P.D., at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way where victim Parnell Badon Jr., 18, was found.
kptv.com
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
kptv.com
OSP: 12 pounds of fentanyl pills found during traffic stop on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper found multiple pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday. The traffic stop happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 5 northbound near 227, south of Albany. OSP said the trooper stopped a car for failure to drive within its lane of travel.
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
kptv.com
Teen shot several times on 133rd Avenue in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
kptv.com
Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
A Myrtle Point woman is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after a 10-month-old boy she was caring for suffered an "abusive head trauma" and died in a Portland hospital, according to the Coos County District Attorney.
