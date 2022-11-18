Read full article on original website
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Megan Newborough: Man in 'volcano' rage as he killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering his girlfriend has told jurors he went into a rage "like a volcano" as he strangled her to death. Ross McCullum killed Megan Newborough, 23, in the living room of his home on 6 August 2021. The 30-year-old has admitted her manslaughter but denies murdering...
BBC
Woman strangled and dumped in bin, court hears
Businesswoman Louise Kam, 71, disappeared in July 2021 and was later found dead. Kusai Al-Jundi, 24, from Harrow and Mohammed El-Abboud, 28, from Barnet deny murdering Ms Kam. Their trial has opened with jurors hearing from the prosecution. Two men are accused of strangling a 71-year-old woman and...
BBC
Pro-Palestine rally: Racial hatred charges dropped for two more men
Two more men accused of stirring up racial hatred at a pro-Palestine rally in London have had charges against them dropped. Charges against two others Asif Ali, 26 and Adil Mota, 27, were dropped in July. Now Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 28, and Jawaad Hussain, 35, have also been told they...
Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years
Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
BBC
Two prominent Iranian actresses arrested - state media
Two prominent Iranian actresses have been arrested for publicly supporting mass anti-government protests, the country's state-run media reports. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are accused of collusion and acting against Iran's authorities, Irna news agency says. Both women earlier appeared in public without their headscarves - a gesture of solidarity...
BBC
'Bondi Beast' serial rapist identified after almost 40 years
Almost 40 years after his first attack, Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades. Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say. Detectives initially believed several different men were behind...
BBC
Five boys and girl charged over listed building fire in Dundee
Five boys and a girl have been charged over a fire at a listed building in Dundee. Firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Robertson's furniture shop on Barrack Street for nine hours after an alarm was raised on 12 November. Police Scotland confirmed four boys age 13, one boy...
BBC
Iran must release protesters' bodies - UN rights office
The UN human rights office has warned the situation in Iran is "critical" and criticised authorities for apparently not releasing protesters' bodies. A hardening of the response by security forces to the anti-government unrest was resulting in a rising number of deaths, spokesman Jeremy Laurence said. He put the toll...
BBC
Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary
The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC
Club Q Colorado shooting: Suspect held after five killed in attack at nightclub
At least five people have been killed and 18 injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gay club in the US state of Colorado on Saturday night. A suspect is in police custody and is being treated for injuries. Two "heroic" people in the club subdued the attacker, police say.
BBC
Nottingham: Mother still critical after girls die in fire
A mother remains in a critical condition after a flat fire that killed her two children in Nottingham. The girls, aged three and one, died in hospital after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday morning. A 31-year-old man from Clifton has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He...
BBC
Pier push killer to be assessed in secure hospital
A 29-year-old man who killed a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier is to be assessed at the State Hospital in Carstairs. Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April 2021. Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries...
BBC
Abuse included death threat email - council leader
A council leader has said he may not have taken the position if he had known how much abuse he would receive. John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council in Suffolk, said he has had a death threat and someone tried to enter his house when his daughter was the only person in.
BBC
Gang members who stole up to 100 cars jailed
Members of a teenage gang who stole up to 100 cars have been jailed after police linked them to a string of burglaries and violent carjackings. The West Midlands force said seven were responsible for dozens of high-performance car thefts in its area and the West Mercia and Warwickshire areas between December 2020 and 2021.
Severely ill refusing sicknotes as they cannot afford not to work, says GPs head
Exclusive: Doctors suffering ‘moral distress’ at their powerlessness to help most vulnerable, says head of the Royal College of GPs
BBC
French tax inspector killed during visit to antique dealer
A French tax inspector has been killed during an audit at the home of a dealer in second-hand goods, police say. Officers found the victim lying on the floor and his female colleague bound to a chair at the dealer's property in the small northern village of Bullecourt. The 43-year-old...
BBC
John Cantlie: Ten years since IS kidnap of British journalist in Syria
Today marks 10 years since British photojournalist John Cantlie was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Syria. He is thought to be the only foreign hostage held by them who was neither released nor murdered on camera. Mr Cantlie outlived other UK hostages and appeared in the group's propaganda videos,...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Police seek man over fatal stabbing
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man at London's Notting Hill Carnival say they "urgently" need to trace a man. Takayo Nembhard, an aspiring rapper from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover, in August. His partner, O'shian Edwards, has since...
BBC
Paragliding horror crash survivor thanks air ambulance team
A woman has thanked the air ambulance team who helped save her life when a paragliding crash left her with 25 fractures and two bleeds on her brain. Michelle Bray, from Ashby in Leicestershire, smashed into the ground shortly after taking off from an air field in Derbyshire in September 2019.
