Klay Thompson had 41 points in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Dwight Howard has enjoyed three different stints on the Los Angeles Lakers and while the first stint did not go as planned at all, Howard grew on Lakers fans with his contributions to the 2020 NBA Championship team. Howard’s NBA career appears to be over as no team signed him...
The New York Knicks have $73 million worth of discontent right now. In an interview this week with French outlet Basket USA, Knicks guard Evan Fournier voiced unhappiness with his role for the team. Fournier recently got pulled from the Knicks rotation and has been a healthy scratch for the last four straight games.
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
What steps will management take to improve the team's chances?
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving made a selfless donation to a family in need
