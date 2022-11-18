ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'

Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy