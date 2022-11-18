ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Moncks Corner; Main Street to close

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular HBO series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” is set to film in the Moncks Corner area on Friday evening.

Town leaders said the Main Street between Library Street and W Railroad will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.

“There will be no thru traffic in this area due to it being a time period film. Also, be on the lookout for working trucks, people, and equipment throughout the area,” the town said.

Town leaders expect Main Street to reopen by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Righteous Gemstones has been filming its third season in areas across the Lowcountry for the past several months.

