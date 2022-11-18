HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ to film in Moncks Corner; Main Street to close

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular HBO series, “The Righteous Gemstones,” is set to film in the Moncks Corner area on Friday evening.

Town leaders said the Main Street between Library Street and W Railroad will be closed from 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.

“There will be no thru traffic in this area due to it being a time period film. Also, be on the lookout for working trucks, people, and equipment throughout the area,” the town said.

Town leaders expect Main Street to reopen by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The Righteous Gemstones has been filming its third season in areas across the Lowcountry for the past several months.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.