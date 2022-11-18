Read full article on original website
Bob Chapek Did “Irreparable Damage to His Ability to Lead,” Disney Board of Directors Reportedly Determined
In a sudden turn of events, Bob Chapek is no longer Disney’s CEO and Bob Iger has returned to lead for 2 years. We’ve shared a look at Disney stock values following the news of Iger’s return, a look at why Disney replaced Chapek with Iger, and celebrities’ reactions to the news. But now we’ve got more details about the determination made before Chapek was removed and what his exit payment could look like.
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
Interacting With the 50th Anniversary Statues Has Changed in Disney World
What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?. If you’re visiting Disney World this season, there are tons of snacks to try, lots of decorations to see, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (if you’ve got your ticket!). But there’s another secret holiday offering you can experience if you’ve got MagicBand+ — some of the 50th Anniversary statues have special holiday greetings!
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Shocking Ride Wait Times
Disney has been through a lot of major changes recently, including replacing Bob Chapek with the new(ish) CEO Bob Iger. But there are lots of smaller changes happening every day in the Disney World theme parks!. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to see what’s changed in this...
A Popular Board Game Just Got a Disney Parks Makeover!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you and your family or friends are big fans of board games, we’ve got some great news for you. Recently we saw a huge Disney board game...
DFB Video: The BEST Things to Eat in Disney World
Disney World’s a BIG place with a LOT of food — but if you want the BEST of the BEST food, then STICK AROUND. We’re talking about the DFB team’s all-time FAVORITES today so YOU’LL know where to chow down during your upcoming Disney World vacation.
Why Disney Replaced Bob Chapek With Bob Iger
Bob Iger has taken over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company (again) after it was announced that Bob Chapek would no longer fill the role. The news was about as stunning as Iger’s initial announcement that he would be stepping down in early 2020, just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic would force Disney to halt theme park operations. The company’s Board of Directors had voted earlier in 2022 to extend Chapek’s by three years — after the then-CEO had already faced criticism for price increases in the parks, Annual Pass program changes, and even his political decisions regarding Disney’s response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education (or “Don’t Say Gay” per critics) law. So, why was the decision to replace Chapek with Iger made now, and why so (seemingly) sudden?
What’s New at the Disney World Hotels: A Massive Gingerbread Display With Treats!
With over 20 Disney World hotels around property, it can be hard to stay on top of everything happening at each of the resorts. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!. We’ve spotted some new eats, Disney merch, and construction updates around the Disney World hotels lately. Get ready to come along on a tour with us to check out the latest changes!
7 Big Challenges Bob Iger Will Face as Disney’s New CEO
Bob Iger is back as Disney’s CEO after Bob Chapek stepped down. Disney fans, investors, and shareholders all have high expectations for this shift in leadership, and Iger’s near-hero status to those groups might make his return more difficult than some expect. After disappointing streaming results in the...
The Weirdest Problem in Disney World and How to Solve It
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. There’s a weird problem in Disney World you are probably totally unprepared for. We’ve encountered our fair share of issues in the parks, from unexpected ride closures to...
Disney’s New Invention Is “Never Before Seen in Theme or Amusement Parks”
Could a NEW kind of roller coaster be coming to Disney World soon?. We’ve seen Disney use many different kinds of ride designs, like trackless vehicles (think Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway), 360-degree ride vehicles (like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), water rides (like Pirates of the Caribbean), omnimover dark rides (like Haunted Mansion), and classic coasters (like Rockin’ Roller Coaster). So what’s the next big thing coming to Disney World rides? We might have a BIG clue.
How You Can Save BIG On Disney World Airport Transportation NOW
There are LOTS of ways to in around Disney World. There are the Disney buses, the Skyliner, and the ferries, not to mention that you can take a rideshare service or your own car/a rental car around as well. But what about getting to and from the airport? Disney’s got two direct services, The Sunshine Flyer and Mears Connect, and one of them has a pretty sweet Black Friday deal!
Disney Stock Values JUMP Following News About Bob Iger’s Return as CEO
Bob Iger is back as Disney’s CEO and the Company is already being affected in a key way. Late on Sunday night (on November 20th), the Disney Company announced that Bob Chapek (who took over the CEO role suddenly in 2020 and whose contract had recently been extended for several more years) had stepped down and Bob Iger would serve as the Disney CEO once again for 2 years. So just what has already changed at Disney following this news?
The Secret to Getting FREE Breakfast for an ENTIRE Year From Denny’s!
We’ve been keeping up with all the Black Friday deals so you’re ready to hit the ground running this Friday! You can find deals at Costco, Disney (of course), and more, but what about Denny’s? If you’re surprised, shake it off quickly and get ready for one of the BEST Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far!
Beat the Black Friday Rush With These Amazon Best Sellers On Sale
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you have a big family or a lot of friends to buy gifts for you might be staring down a monstrous list without knowing what to do!. With...
NEWS: A Popular Ride Is Returning to Disneyland Resort for a Limited Time!
Disney just announced the DATES for 2 festivals that will return to Disneyland in 2023!. The Lunar New Year festival will be from January 20th through February 15th, 2023. And the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023. During the Food & Wine Festival, one popular attraction will be returning for a limited time!
The BEST Disney Black Friday Deals You Can Order TODAY!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re currently of the opinion that “Black Friday” needs to be re-named. While it used to be just the day after Thanksgiving, the Black Friday sales are in FULL EFFECT right now, everywhere!
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Has Officially SOLD OUT in Disney World
Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is BACK in full force and we’re lovin’ every minute of it!. This festive holiday event features special eats and drinks, entertainment, characters, and more. We were at the very first night of the party and brought you along with us for it, too! If you wanted to attend this year’s party, we hope you’ve already bought your tickets as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is completely SOLD OUT!
PHOTOS: The Crowds & Wait Times are Making Us Cringe in Disney World
It’s almost Thanksgiving — Can you believe it?!. The year is flying by, and even though there are holiday decorations up and a Christmas party is happening in Disney World, Turkey Day has still yet to come. Thanksgiving usually brings out a LOT of people to the theme parks for the holiday, and we’re already starting to see that happening, because the crowds in Disney World today are BIG!
WHY Disney Raised Genie+ Prices and How To AVOID Paying More
Skipping the line at Disney World rides is now more expensive than ever, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still ways to save!. Genie+ is the new(ish) way to bypass the standby lines at many Disney World rides and hop into the Lightning Lane instead, which means you’ll spend less time waiting in line. When the system was introduced in October 2021, it started out at $15 per person, per day in Disney World and $20 per person, per day in Disneyland. Recently Disney announced some major price increases for both resorts. So WHY did Disney up the price, and how can you avoid paying extra?
