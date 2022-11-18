As expected, Walmart has revealed that PS5 restocks will be part of their Black Friday 2022 plans, noting that you'll have three chances to score the console for the holidays. What's more, you won't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of most of the drops, though it is likely to help your odds. That, combined with the apparent improvement of PS5 stock levels in recent months, means that this might be your best chance yet to score the elusive console. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

