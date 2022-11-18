ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFLPA claims NFL owners colluded to prevent teams from offering fully guaranteed contracts

The lengthy and lucrative fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns this summer looked like it would revolutionize the quarterback market. But no other quarterback who signed an extension this offseason earned close to the guaranteed money Watson received, which signaled that his and Kirk Cousins' deals were perhaps more anomalies than anything else.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ben Simmons scores season-high 22, 'ready to play' at 76ers on Tuesday

After a brutal start in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons is finding his stride just in time to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets guard connected on 11 of 13 shot on Sunday en route to 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 122-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The point total was a third-straight season high after scoring 15 and 11 points in his previous two games. He led the Nets with a plus-19 in the plus-minus column.
BROOKLYN, NY

