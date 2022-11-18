ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Daily Record

Florence woman accused of taking thousands from father-in-law’s business

The woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her father-in-law’s trucking company appeared in district court Monday. Brittany Walker, 29, was arrested in June on suspicion of theft, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly taking money from the account of her father-in-law, Craig Walker’s business, Two Guns Trucking. She is accused of taking between $20,000 and $100,000 between January 2020 and June 24, 2022.
FLORENCE, CO
Daily Record

City of Florence hires law firm, moves forward with search for new city manager

The Florence City Council met on Monday evening and discussed several notable developments toward naming both a permanent city attorney and city manager. The former city attorney, Matt Krob, was terminated March 7 for “inadequate” advice to city employees and the city has moved forward with the aid of Denver-based attorney Nick Poppe.
FLORENCE, CO
Daily Record

Florence Pioneer Museum slated to present their annual Model Train Open House

The Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center will open its doors on Dec. 17 to all model train aficionados. The Museum will be open by donation for the day so fans of model trains can come and check out the displays that have been brought in to share with the Fremont community. Static trains (trains that are just for looking at) will be there all day 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Running trains will begin moving at 3 p.m. and run until 6 p.m.. From 3-6 p.m., come and talk to the engineers about their models. Something new this year is the Clanton twins, Gabe and Lucas, just 6 years old, who are experts on their model train. They would love to talk to you about their model train.
FLORENCE, CO

