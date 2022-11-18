ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland to reopen on March 8

By Scott Gustin, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PFjeC_0jFukJja00

Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday.

The updated Toontown area will feature “new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together,” Disneyland said in a news release. Disney says the area will be greener and more spacious, but still offer more play activities and attractions.

Toontown will also be home to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a new attraction that will officially open on Jan. 27 before the rest of Toontown officially opens to guests. Jan. 27 is also the beginning of the Disney 100 Years Celebration at Disneyland.

Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes

Toontown will also include updates including CenTOONial Park, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond. Gadget’s Go Coaster has been renamed Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster. Disneyland also confirmed Mickey’s House, Minnie’s House, and Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin will all return when the land reopens in March.

Earlier this month, Disneyland revealed Tarzan’s treehouse will be renamed the Adventureland Treehouse and will be themed to Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. The attraction is slated to open in 2023.

Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation

In October, ticket prices at Disneyland Resort increased an average of 8%. The resort also increased the price of Genie+, the program that replaced Disneyland’s FastPass program in 2021.

Earlier this year, Disneyland announced the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27 as part of the kick-off for the celebration of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

The theme park also recently revealed an updated look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. The princess castle will don elegant platinum decorations for the Disney100 celebration along with new fountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2AFU_0jFukJja00

“Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime show, will illuminate Disneyland Park. The new show feature elements from every Walt Disney Animations Studio film and a new song, ”It’s Wondrous.”

“It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you as fireworks dance in the sky,” Disney said in a press release.

The new fireworks show will light up the sky on select nights.

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One”, an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

“It will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change,” Disney said in a press release. The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0jO7_0jFukJja00

The “Magic Happens” parade will make its return to Disneyland after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade premiered on Feb. 27, 2020, and ended its run only two weeks later. Disney said the parade would return in the spring but declined to provide a specific opening date.

People interested in attending the celebrations can visit the Disneyland website for more details on these offerings. The company will release new information ahead of the festivities.

Parkgoers will still have a valid theme park ticket and reservation to enter the Disneyland Resort.

The company announced that theme park reservation is paused for dates beyond Jan. 8, but will resume within the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds

(KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is officially here. It’s a time for festivity, relaxation and spending time with loved ones, but it’s also when many Americans “fall off the wagon” when it comes to their health. Whether it’s from the extra eating and drinking, spikes in stress, or accidents and exposure to germs during travel, […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KLST/KSAN

Smuggler with 700 pounds of narcotics drives SUV into Rio Grande

FORT BROWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 700 pounds of drugs after a driver plowed an SUV into the Rio Grande. Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted Fort Brown U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene, causing an SUV […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas boy

OVERTON, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a child reported abducted out of the Overton, Texas area. Five-year-old Zachariah Sutton was last seen in the 23400 block of FM-838 in Overton at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He weighs 60 pounds, and has […]
OVERTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Club Q shooting: Heroic customers “subdued the gunman”

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19 has released a statement on its Facebook page after the incident. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people have died, and at least 18 others were injured after the shooting, which happened just before Midnight on Sunday. Police said the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KLST/KSAN

Crash kills one person in Lampasas County

Lampasas County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one woman in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. A 2017 Mercedes driven by 66-year-old Stephanie Diane Clements was going north on US 281 when it collided with a 2018 Audi sedan driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin that was going south. […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Timeline: Club Q shooting emergency response

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In seconds, a tragedy unfolded early Sunday morning, Nov. 20 at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The overnight shooting left several dead and many others injured, with a suspect now in custody. “The initial call for service was received at 11:56 p.m. last night [Saturday]. The initial officer was dispatched at 11:57 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KLST/KSAN

Biden calls veteran credited with taking down Club Q gunman

President Biden on Tuesday called Richard Fierro, an Army veteran who has been credited with taking down the gunman inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden personally thanked Fierro “for his bravery and for his just instinct to act.” “The president just moments ago […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy