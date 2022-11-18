Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Well-known Houston resident hurt in accident south of Rolla on U.S. 63
A chain-reaction accident Friday in Phelps County injured a well-known Houston woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J. Chronister said the five-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 63 about four miles south of Rolla. One of the drivers was Oma Inez Fockler, 85, whose 2015 Ford Taurus was forced...
houstonherald.com
Service planned at Brown Hill Baptist Church
A Houston native says he’ll hold a service at a country church from a bygone era on Dec. 11. Larry Dablemont, an outdoors writer and naturalist, said he is inviting persons to join him at the Brown Hill Baptist Church east of Houston. He attended church there as a child.
houstonherald.com
Deer kill in county stands at 3,454 for last day of fall firearms season
Texas County hunters had killed 3,454 deer as of Tuesday morning, the last day of the fall firearms deer season, according to Missouri Department of Conservation figures. The breakdown show: Antlered bucks (1,626), button bucks (329) and does (1,499). Leading the state is Franklin County with 4,060. Other top counties:...
houstonherald.com
PATRICIA “PATTY” ANN FORTUNE
Patricia “Patty” Ann Fortune, age 55, daughter of Harold Fortune and Jean Bland Cole was born Dec. 19, 1966, in Houston, Mo. She passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at Phelps Health Hospital, Rolla. She is preceded in death by her father and one brother, Kenneth Fortune. She is...
houstonherald.com
Deer kill at 3,341 in Texas County
As of Monday morning, Texas County hunters had killed 3,341 deer. The season ends Tuesday. The breakdown showed: Antlered bucks (1,590), button bucks (319) and does (1,432). Leading the state is Franklin County with 3,925. Other top counties: Callaway (3,248), Howell (2,891) and Bollinger (2,886). Last year, Texas County hunters...
houstonherald.com
Driver of 1926 Model T killed in accident
The driver of a 1926 Ford Model T was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a 2021 Ram 3500 driven westbound by Goga Apriamashivili, 31, was attempted to make a left turn, failed to yield and was struck by the eastbound antique vehicle driven by Mark C. Gianunzio, 61, of Dora.
houstonherald.com
‘Share Your Christmas’ begins; cases outlined
“Share Your Christmas,” the campaign that helps children at Christmastime, is under way in Houston. The drive operates from the basement of the Houston Lions Club Den on North U.S. 63. Pat Miller is the coordinator of the drive, which is starting its 35th year and each year helps dozens of children have a brighter Christmas.
houstonherald.com
County coroner answers 28 calls in October
The Texas County coroner answered 28 calls in October. There were 24 natural deaths, including six deaths due to respiratory failure, senile degeneration of the brain (5), heart disease/heart attack (4), stroke (2), one each cancer, sepsis, Covid-19, renal failure, liver failure, aorta rupture and cerebral palsy. There were three...
houstonherald.com
Flu count reported by county health department
There have been 17 cases of influenza reported in the county, according to the Texas County Health Department. Influenza A totals 15 — nearly half of the cases are those 65 or older, 7. One case of Influenza A and one untyped variety have also been recorded. (Numbers from...
houstonherald.com
Inmate dies at state prison at Licking
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died Tuesday, it said. Larry Bolton, 53, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton had been in prison since Oct. 5. An autopsy will be conducted, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
houstonherald.com
Filings to open for various offices
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Filings for the April 4 municipal election will open Dec. 6, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions. Filings open at 8 a.m. Dec....
