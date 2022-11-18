ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

New brunch, pizza spots move into West Ashley

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two new dining options are moving into the West Ashley area, including a brunch spot and a New York pizzeria.

Ruby Sunshine

‘Breakfast is a meal, brunch is a lifestyle.’

That is the motto for Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-based brunch eatery that opened the doors of its second Charleston-area location on Friday.

Ruby Slipper Restaurant Group has taken over a space in The Victory at 835 Savannah Highway in West Ashley, joining the other location at 171 E Bay Street in downtown Charleston.

The spot will offer a Big Easy-inspired take on traditional Southern brunch fare including eggs benedict, shrimp and grits, omelets, and award-winning cocktails.

“We love the city and we fell in love with it the first time we came to see it,” Founder Jennifer Weishaupt said. “There’s such a great connection between Charleston and New Orleans and it has so many similar, parallel vibes in terms of the people, the architecture, and the history so that part of it is really fun.”

Ruby Sunshine in Avondale will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Pizza A Modo Mio

You might have seen this food truck roaming the streets from Moncks Corner to Mount Pleasant serving up New York-style slices, but now it’s putting down roots at a permanent location in West Ashley.

Pizza A Modo Mio is moving into the old Ladles location at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in January.

The spot will offer fifteen different styles of 18-inch pizza pies served by the slice, garlic knots, chicken rolls, subs, and other selections you would expect to find at a traditional Long Island pizzeria.

Pizza A Modo Mio owner Michael Pitera

Owner Michael Pitera ships all the dough in from New York and each week makes the homemade sauce and fresh mozzarella that tops the pies.

“Being from West Ashley and having the store in West Ashley, I can really bring that New York flavor to Charleston,” Pitera said. “I wanted to bring that style to my own neighborhood.”

As a bonus, Pizza A Modo Mio will double as an Italian ice shop, offering 16 different flavors of the popular dessert.

A grand opening is planned for Jan. 10, 2023, according to Pitera. Hours will be Tuesday-Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

