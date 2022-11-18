Read full article on original website
New Event Alert-Prescott, Arizona Brings Old World Tradition to Christmas 2022
New Christmas Village & Christkindl Market Open Dec. 16–18 with. Unique Gifts, Live Music, German Cuisine, Santa, and More. PRESCOTT, Ariz., November 14, 2022—Prescott’s First Annual Christmas Village & Christkindl Market will be held Dec. 16, 17, and 18 on West Goodwin Street in front of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce in downtown Prescott. Inspired by a centuries-old European tradition, the Christkindl Market will feature hand-crafted ornaments and other unusual gift items from local artisans and vendors. Kids can visit Santa (Saint Nikolaus), and enjoy the kid’s carousel, kids Ferris wheel, bounce house, and the Kinder Korner activities tent. Santa will meet with the children, plus he will do storytelling and special performances. All ages will enjoy wagon rides with Clydesdale Horses around a Courthouse Plaza, aglow with lights. There will be a variety of traditional German foods, as well as The Bier & Mulled Wine Garten.
Breaking News! Dr. Barbara Durham Named Director of Nursing
Dr. Barbara Durham was Named Director of Nursing at Yavapai College. Prescott, Arizona (November 21, 2022) – Yavapai College has named Dr. Barbara Durham its Director of Nursing. Durham has been with Yavapai College since 2017 as a nursing faculty member and has worked in academia since 2005. Her...
Annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights to Return to Prescott and Clarkdale
YAVAPAI COUNTY— The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County has partnered with Yavapai College to bring the annual Cash for College Scholarship Nights back to in-person events. Two events will provide opportunities for local students, their families, and educators to learn more about post-secondary scholarships available for both traditional and non-traditional college students.
Prescott Forest Service News Release
PRESCOTT, AZ, November 21, 2022 – Fire Managers in the Prescott National Forest continue to look for opportunities to treat fuels across the forest. Bradshaw Ranger District – Ignitions are not planned for the week of November 21 – 27, 2022. Personnel will continue to actively staff and monitor debris piles from last week’s ignitions south of Lynx Lake and as needed through the holiday. Smoke may be visible but should be light in color and production. Over the past few months, 627 acres of piles have been treated utilizing forest resources and some recent help from the State of Arizona resources. Fire managers are looking to continue with prescribed fire operations from November 28 – December 31, 2022, treating debris piles and larger surface areas with broadcast burning beginning with the Ranch RX.
Thanksgiving Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
Prescott Trade Network is The BIGGEST thing to come to Prescott!
Check out some of these amazing offers! *You have to be a member to use these offers!. What is better than going out to eat? You don’t have to meal plan, you don’t have to cook and best of all you don’t have to clean it up. Check out these great places to grab a quick bite to eat!
Prescott Mayor Updates
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. There are three meetings tomorrow for the Prescott City Council. The Executive Session at 10 AM is largely to receive updates from our City Attorneys on several topics, including the Annexation agreement with Arizona Eco Development, the Airport Vicinity Overlay District, Personnel matters, and possible property acquisition.
Huge crowds enjoy return of Light Up the Night parade in Prescott
PRESCOTT – That’s how to kick off the Christmas season. An estimated 9,000 to 10,000 spectators lined Edward and King streets in Prescott on a cool-but-not-cold Friday evening to watch the return of the regular Light Up the Night event. The annual Santa Claus parade presented by the town’s volunteer firefighters had been limited to a much shorter pop-up procession in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.
