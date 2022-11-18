ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do in St. Louis for the 2022 Holiday Season

About this time of year, the phrase “the holidays” refers to pretty much the entire time from Thanksgiving week through New Year’s Day. Don’t expect to get much done if in the corporate world during that time (“I’ll get back to you after the holidays”) but with a little planning, you can expect a lot of family fun in the personal world. We do hope you take the time out to attend some of the events being held around the Greater St. Louis area. If you have any other items for us to add, please email us: stlsportspage@gmail.com.
Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
Dasher's Dive Bar at the PowerPlex

ST. LOUIS — It's said to be the most immersive Christmas pop-up bar in the STL. The immersive Christmas experience will put you in the holiday spirit! With delicious Christmas-themed cocktails and snacks, your favorite Christmas classics playing over their state-of-the-art sound system and Christmas décor wall to wall, there is no better way to get ready for the holidays!
Maplewood History: Exceedingly Rare Images Discovered in the Varilek Collection

We’ve struck another vein of gold in the mountain of historic Maplewood photographs. My last post covered my recent meeting with two descendants of Sarah Wilgus Sutton Humphreys Harrison, Laura Varilek and Will Holmes and their visit to their great, great, great grandmother’s home which is now the J.B. Smith Funeral parlor. If you don’t remember it well or missed it, you can read about it here.
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
