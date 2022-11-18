Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State
CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
CSU trustees should also remove the James Rhodes name from Rhodes Tower
Now that the trustees of Cleveland State University have voted unanimously to remove the name of John Marshall, former Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, from the name of the law school (“Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18), perhaps they could keep the ball rolling.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Avon Lake Schools Superintendent Robert Scott to retire in July
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Robert Scott has announced that he is retiring in July after 18 years with the district. Board of Education President Jim Stobe commented in a news release, “When Mr. Scott was hired by the Board of Education in February of 2005, the Avon Lake City School District was held in high regard in the State of Ohio, and he made it even better.”
Watch how Glenville came back to win its first regional football championship since 2013
TIFFIN, Ohio — Glenville dug itself out of a nine-point deficit Saturday night in the snow and ice against Van Wert at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium and won its first regional football championship since 2013. See the Tarblooders’ 42-33 win in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 final and...
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth terminates President and CEO for $1.9 million in self-authorized bonuses, board says
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed on Nov. 21 that it has terminated the employment of President and CEO Akram Boutros, M.D., effective immediately. An investigation found Dr. Boutros authorized more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses to himself between 2018-2022 without disclosing it to the Board,...
Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
Buffalo and Cleveland share a lake, but lake-effect hits way harder in Buffalo
NFL moves this weekend's Cleveland vs. Buffalo game to Detroit as Western New York prepares for feet of snow.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
