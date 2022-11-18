ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Former WMMS Jock Kid Leo To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Cleveland State

CLEVELAND - Former WMMS jock Kid Leo will be honored by Cleveland State University with a Doctor of Humane Letters, Honoris Causa during CSU's Fall Commencement. Leo, who's legal name is Lawrence James Travagliante, was a jock at the student run radio station WCSB-89.3 FM. He enrolled at CSU in the fall of 1968 with the intention of majoring in engineering but passion turned out to be radio, becoming a popular jock on The Buzzard for 16 years before leaving Cleveland to work at Capitol Records in New York. CSU President Laura Bloomberg made the announcement last week during WCSB's annual radiothon fund drive.
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake Schools Superintendent Robert Scott to retire in July

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Robert Scott has announced that he is retiring in July after 18 years with the district. Board of Education President Jim Stobe commented in a news release, “When Mr. Scott was hired by the Board of Education in February of 2005, the Avon Lake City School District was held in high regard in the State of Ohio, and he made it even better.”
signalcleveland.org

How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers

Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
clevelandurbannews.com

Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
WKYC

Streetsboro High School senior has died, superintendent confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh released a statement Sunday evening announcing that a student at Streetsboro High School has tragically died. The student was identified by Daulbaugh as senior James Woods. No information has been released as to the cause of Woods' death. SUBSCRIBE:...
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
signalcleveland.org

Bibb goes Browns, political warfare, and Ronayne to the Red Sea

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra announces $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Orchestra isn’t the only entity at Severance Music Center receiving major gifts of late. No, on Saturday, the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra (COYO) announced that it, too, is well supported by the community, noting a new $5 million gift from Geoffrey and Sarah Gund. The gift, which will come in the form of endowment funds, ensures that the high-level training ensemble continues to operate for generations to come.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
