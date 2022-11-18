Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17

Steamboat has lost one of the kindest hearts that ever graced its streets and slopes. On November 12, 2022, Gina Louise Toothaker left us much too soon after a very short battle with aggressive liver cancer. Gina’s transition from this world has left a void in our hearts, a void that will slowly be filled with the memories and legacy that she gifted to us so that we might carry them forward in our journey.

