Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Local outdoor gear providers hoping new downtown Steamboat pop-up brings opportunity
A new downtown pop-up store will provide several local outdoor manufacturers a place to showcase their products, bring attention to their brands and sell their gear this holiday season — and if all goes well, maybe longer. “We called it Hala GearSpace from the start because we always picture...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Water managers add, improve temperature gauges in Yampa River
Midday Monday, Nov. 21, at the U.S. Geological Survey Fifth Street gauging station on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs the water temperature was a cold 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 5 degrees colder than the median of 37 degrees for Monday based on USGS data from 2003 to 2021.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Gina Louise Toothaker
Steamboat has lost one of the kindest hearts that ever graced its streets and slopes. On November 12, 2022, Gina Louise Toothaker left us much too soon after a very short battle with aggressive liver cancer. Gina’s transition from this world has left a void in our hearts, a void that will slowly be filled with the memories and legacy that she gifted to us so that we might carry them forward in our journey.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat mourns victims of Colorado Springs night club shooting (with video)
A somber gathering in downtown Steamboat Springs on Monday night, Nov. 21, was meant to mourn the five people killed and 18 wounded two days earlier when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, but it also came with a call for help. The suspected shooter,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley clinics prepare for psychedelic mushroom mental health therapy
After Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 122, or Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances, training is progressing for several clinicians at Minds in Motion integrative care clinic in Steamboat Springs to offer supervised services with psychedelic mushrooms in 2024. Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion, said the state timeline for...
skyhinews.com
Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault
Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
Colorado town to hit -13 degrees overnight, single-digit temps expected across the state
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Coloradans across the state are in for a frigid Friday night, with temperatures in most areas expected to plummet into the single digits. The service is also calling for some regions to dip into the negatives, with the town of Walden notably forecasted...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat’s ban on plastic bags will soon be expanded
Plastic bag bans and fees are nothing new in Steamboat, but incoming state regulations will expand those policies to most stores in town. During a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance meant to align the city’s policies on single-use plastic bags with state regulations included in a house bill that was passed in 2021.
No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado
MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?
Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Girls hockey tournament proves Steamboat’s love for the game
The Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association has seen an uptick in girl participation. In an effort to continue this growth, Steamboat hosts what SSYHA director Ryan Dingle calls the “biggest and best girls hockey tournament in the state.”. The Adele Dombrowski Mountain Divas Tournament is named in honor of...
