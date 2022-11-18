ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Routt County real estate sales eclipse $21M from Nov. 11-17

By Steamboat Pilot, Today staff report news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Water managers add, improve temperature gauges in Yampa River

Midday Monday, Nov. 21, at the U.S. Geological Survey Fifth Street gauging station on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs the water temperature was a cold 32 degrees Fahrenheit. That is 5 degrees colder than the median of 37 degrees for Monday based on USGS data from 2003 to 2021.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County

A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening. According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Gina Louise Toothaker

Steamboat has lost one of the kindest hearts that ever graced its streets and slopes. On November 12, 2022, Gina Louise Toothaker left us much too soon after a very short battle with aggressive liver cancer. Gina’s transition from this world has left a void in our hearts, a void that will slowly be filled with the memories and legacy that she gifted to us so that we might carry them forward in our journey.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley clinics prepare for psychedelic mushroom mental health therapy

After Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 122, or Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances, training is progressing for several clinicians at Minds in Motion integrative care clinic in Steamboat Springs to offer supervised services with psychedelic mushrooms in 2024. Angela Melzer, owner of Minds in Motion, said the state timeline for...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
skyhinews.com

Hot Sulphur Springs man arrested for assault

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hot Sulphur Springs resident Justin Opinker, 39, for a Class 6 felony charge of assault on an at-risk adult Oct. 16. Opinker allegedly assaulted his 76-year-old father, according to a warrantless arrest probable cause statement. Opinker’s father had a bruise on his shin and...
HOT SULPHUR SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat’s ban on plastic bags will soon be expanded

Plastic bag bans and fees are nothing new in Steamboat, but incoming state regulations will expand those policies to most stores in town. During a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, City Council unanimously passed an ordinance meant to align the city’s policies on single-use plastic bags with state regulations included in a house bill that was passed in 2021.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

No wolves found where cow calves died in western Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. — State wildlife managers say that they've found no evidence of wolves in an area of western Colorado where dead cattle was reported. In October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was investigating a report of 18 dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest land near Meeker, some of which were thought to have possibly been killed by wolves.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Will Steamboat see more snow before opening day at the resort and Howelsen?

Steamboat Resort’s opening day on Wednesday, Nov. 23 is fast approaching, but it’s not yet close enough for an accurate forecast, said local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth. As of Saturday, Nov. 19, there was a solid chance for snow Wednesday evening through Thanksgiving morning. However, just a day earlier, that chance wasn’t looking so good. So, it’s still hard to say if there will be snow on opening week.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Girls hockey tournament proves Steamboat’s love for the game

The Steamboat Springs Youth Hockey Association has seen an uptick in girl participation. In an effort to continue this growth, Steamboat hosts what SSYHA director Ryan Dingle calls the “biggest and best girls hockey tournament in the state.”. The Adele Dombrowski Mountain Divas Tournament is named in honor of...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

