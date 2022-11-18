Read full article on original website
Related
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
WTVR-TV
Happy Scratcher-Days Sweepstakes: Win 50 holiday scratcher tickets from the Virginia Lottery!
Happy Scratcher-Days from our friends at the Virginia Lottery! Fill out the form below to enter to win one of four great prizes. Each prize contains 50 holiday scratcher tickets — enough for you to enjoy or give as gifts. The holidays are the perfect time to play so hurry, enter now and spread the word!
wfirnews.com
Warner: concerns about what was known about UVA shooter before Sunday
The suspect in the murders of three UVA student-athletes on Sunday had several incidents involving guns on his record – when he shot three members of the Cavaliers football team dead and wounded two others. Virginia US Senator Mark Warner on whether more red flags – and stop signs – need to be put in place. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has the story:
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
beckersasc.com
Virginia physician to pay $3.1M to settle kickback allegations
Alexandria, Va.-based orthopedic surgeon Thomas Raley, MD, will pay $3.1 million and has been sentenced to three years in prison for referring drug prescriptions in return for illegal kickback payments, the Justice Department said Nov. 18. In 2013, Dr. Raley began soliciting pharmacists to pay kickbacks in return for referring...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 29 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but 29 localities in the Commonwealth once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
WUSA
Serious rise in flu cases in Virginia hospitals
Health officials in Virginia are sounding the alarm. They're seeing a serious rise in flu cases at area hospitals.
Virginia’s first full-service casino announces opening date
There is now an opening date for Virginia's first full-service casino.
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety. Virginia is ranked second overall among states in the Fall 2022 Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade state rankings that are based on the share of hospitals in each state that earn “A” grades.
WHSV
Flu rates high in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the holiday season underway, the American Nurses Association is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against the flu. The Virginia Department of Health reported “very high” flu levels in the commonwealth during the first week of November. “We are seeing a higher-than-average number of...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
13newsnow.com
A closer look at how Virginia's proposed history standards differ from the past
NORFOLK, Va. — Newly proposed history and social studies standards drew criticism from parents, teachers and even members of the Virginia Board of Education this week. The 53-page standards, proposed by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, outline what and when certain subjects are taught to Virginia students. In...
Inside Nova
Most commonly seen birds in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Virginia from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Victims’ families hope unsolved cases will be added to new statewide database
RICHMOND, Va. – William H. “Bozo” Winston Jr. was athletic and family oriented up until the day of his murder in 1986. He was 23 years old. “We played football, basketball — whatever — together,” said Taras Winston Sr., William’s brother and youngest of four siblings. “When he had a chance, he would always pick me, put me on his team.”
Comments / 0