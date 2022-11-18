ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council discusses moving communications funds to recreation

The Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment debated an amendment to move funds from the communications budget to recreation during the Nov. 17 meeting held in Gonzales. Councilman Aaron Lawler proposed transferring $325,000 from the communications department budget into recreation. "Our communications budget has ballooned," said Lawler,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

SU Law Center to host expungement intake event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Help Ascension Parish Library decorate the kids’ Christmas tree

The Ascension Parish Library has hung the Christmas lights. Now the library is looking for some help. Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December, color one of our ornaments and hang it on our kids’ tree. When you’re done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s – good for a free kid’s combo.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant

Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville. Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick. The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge

Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game

Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA

