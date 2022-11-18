Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council discusses moving communications funds to recreation
The Ascension Parish Council and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment debated an amendment to move funds from the communications budget to recreation during the Nov. 17 meeting held in Gonzales. Councilman Aaron Lawler proposed transferring $325,000 from the communications department budget into recreation. "Our communications budget has ballooned," said Lawler,...
SU Law Center to host expungement intake event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center is planning to host an expungement intake event. The event is planned for Tuesday, January 10, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center located at 950 E. Washington Street in Baton Rouge. The...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Help Ascension Parish Library decorate the kids’ Christmas tree
The Ascension Parish Library has hung the Christmas lights. Now the library is looking for some help. Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December, color one of our ornaments and hang it on our kids’ tree. When you’re done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s – good for a free kid’s combo.
brproud.com
Local community leaders provide free turkeys this Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Local community leaders are stepping up to the plate, tackling the challenges of high inflation, but want to support the community. The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Louisiana State Police department of public safety, and the Mirror of Grace outreach were providing free turkey giveaways on Saturday.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Detectives arrest second Baton Rouge woman suspected in Geismar shooting
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a second Baton Rouge woman suspected of involvement in a gas station brawl and shooting near Interstate 10 in Geismar. According to a news release, detectives arrested 41-year-old Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge Nov. 21 in relation to the shooting at the gas station on Hwy. 73 that left one person injured.
theadvocate.com
With jazz, incense, hands on her head, Louisiana Episcopalians ordain a woman bishop
Within the ornate confines of the historic Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans, The Rev. Canon Shannon Rogers Duckworth made history herself Saturday by being ordained and consecrated as bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana. In an elaborate ceremony attended by about 750 people, Duckworth formally accepted the crosier...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gaston's returns as barbecue, beer restaurant
Another transformation has graced the historic district of Donaldsonville. Gaston's BBQ and Beer restaurant at 418 Mississippi Street recently joined the Inn on the River hotel and The Columns on the River, which are owned by the David and Lydia Hambrick. The transformation coincides with the B. Lemann and Bro....
brproud.com
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office issues spam warning regarding its Facebook page
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Though the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) continues to invite locals to view its Facebook page for updates, it’s also warning of an uptick in spam links in the comments section of posts. The warning was issued Monday evening, around 3 p.m.,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Police chase from White Castle, Ascension Parish ends in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Police and area law enforcement pursued a truck through multiple parishes the afternoon of Nov. 18. A witness in Donaldsonville said the truck nearly caused a wreck at the intersection of W. 10th St. and Hwy. 1 South. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen joining the chase as the truck headed through the city toward the Sunshine Bridge. The truck was seen speeding down Hwy. 1 from the White Castle area of Iberville Parish.
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
brproud.com
EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash
Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
NOLA community to give away turkeys, hams, meals, and more!
Happy holidays, Louisiana! Whether it be non-profits, churches, politicians, our community has stepped up to say that no one should be without food as we celebrate the season of giving and gratitude. Here's where you can find food in the Greater New Orleans area.
postsouth.com
Sugarcane harvest robust, but outside challenges loom for Cora Texas
The 2022 harvest season could be a record-breaker for Cora Texas Manufacturing Co. in White Castle, but the turn of events outside the sugar industry could pose major challenges. Cora Texas projects a record amount of cane, between 37 and 39 tons per acre. It marks a 10 percent increase...
Lake Charles American Press
Bayou Classic Christian Fellowship ready for big game
Next weekend the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern University Jaguars will square off in the New Orleans Superdome — and the bands will do battle. The party celebrating the most significant national game to feature historically black colleges starts early in Lake Charles. Today and Sunday mark the...
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
