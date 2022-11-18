The Ascension Parish Library has hung the Christmas lights. Now the library is looking for some help. Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location in December, color one of our ornaments and hang it on our kids’ tree. When you’re done, pick a thank you prize and get a bowling pass to Premier Lanes and a bookmark from Raising Cane’s – good for a free kid’s combo.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO