Read full article on original website
Related
What’s on the legislative horizon for Hochul after election?
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul has her work cut out for her. The Buffalo native made history earlier this month as she became the first woman elected to lead the Empire State in a narrow win over a crime-focused Republican challenger. Now, Hochul is gearing up for a full...
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much.
State finally awards weed shop licenses, but not in CNY (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Partly sunny; 5-day forecast. Storm aid on way to WNY. SyraQs: SU professor researches past to understand future: As a kid in arid Northern California, Tripti Bhattacharya collected fossils and rocks, and rarely saw a thunderstorm. So when monsoon rains drenched Arizona while she attended graduate school, it all clicked: She is now a paleoclimate scientist, studying the effects of ancient rainfall. Bhattacharya, a professor and researcher at Syracuse University, sat down with syracuse.com recently to talk about what the climate of 5 million years ago can tell us about today’s, how she helps students cope with “climate grief,” and why you should do things that you’re terrible at. (Lauren Long photo)
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
Blame $11B NY unemployment fraud on the fraudsters (Your Letters)
Recent reports that fraudulent unemployment insurance claims of over $11 billion during Covid-19 cannot be blamed on antiquated technology in the system. Fraud is an intentional scheme perpetrated by a person to benefit from a situation or course of action. It’s not a mistake on their part or any one else’s. People committing fraud tell lies, deliberately manipulate circumstances and go to great lengths to hide their misdeeds. They know exactly what they are doing, and their goal is to steal money, goods, and resources for their personal benefit.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $20 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 1-6-40-51-67,...
NY marijuana regulators publish proposed rules for the state’s marketplace
Ahead of its big meeting tomorrow, New York’s Cannabis Control Board and the Office of Cannabis Management have released the much-anticipated draft regulations governing the state’s marijuana marketplace – in addition to recommending dozens of applicants for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license, along with a slew of other regulatory resolutions.
People to know in NY cannabis: Tiffany Walters
Tiffany Walters is the founder and CEO of NYS Cannabis Connect, a resource for marijuana businesses and consumers. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. Founder and...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
$1,307,000 home in Spafford: See 105 home sales in Onondaga County
105 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10. No sales were recorded on Nov. 11 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sale was a 3-bedroom, 1-bath, old-style home on three acres of waterfront property in the Town of Spafford. It sold for $1,307,000 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold in 2017 for $659,000. (See photos of the home)
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0