Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash

A firefighter's body camera captured a van and SUV bursting into flames after a multi-vehicle crash in Atascocita on Thursday.

The Atascocita Fire Department tweeted out that the accident occurred at about 1:15 p.m. near Timber Forest Drive.

Video shows multiple firefighters working to put out the high flames between the two vehicles.

Five patients were said to be evaluated by paramedics on scene, two of which were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the other three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire overtook both cars.