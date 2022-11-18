ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Labor Board Tells Congress It Will Have To Furlough Staff Without A Funding Boost

By Dave Jamieson
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XedIR_0jFujSOg00

Leaders of the federal agency responsible for enforcing collective bargaining law have told Congress they will have to furlough employees if they don’t receive an increase in funding as soon as possible.

The letter from the National Labor Relations Board shows just how dire the situation is at the agency. The NLRB is responsible for overseeing union elections and holding employers and unions accountable for labor law violations — a mission that officials say is now in danger , especially amid a surge in workplace organizing.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran and NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in their letter Friday that “erosion” of staff and resources has become a “significant detriment” to employers and workers.

“At this point, the Agency has exhausted its ability to absorb cost increases through staff attrition and operational efficiencies,” they wrote. “The Agency has already implemented a hiring freeze and, without additional funding, will likely be forced to pursue furloughs.”

Congress has not given the NLRB a nominal increase in funding in the better part of a decade, leaving the agency unable to fill positions as they open up. Total staffing has dropped 30% in 10 years, from 1,733 full-time employees to 1,207. Most of the cuts have fallen on regional offices that conduct union elections and investigate unfair labor practices.

The agency’s annual appropriation from Congress has remained $274 million since fiscal year 2014.

“Adjusting for inflation, we have lost one-quarter of our purchasing power over the past nine years,” McFerran and Abruzzo wrote.

Meanwhile, the NLRB says workers filed more election petitions this past fiscal year than in any other since 2016, part of a boom in organizing at employers like Starbucks and Trader Joe’s.

With Republicans projected to win control of the House, it will likely be even more difficult for the agency to secure funding increases starting next year. McFerran and Abruzzo are hoping the additional money will come in an omnibus spending package next month, while Democrats still hold House and Senate majorities.

The NLRB’s staff union warned in a Twitter thread last week that furloughs could be on the horizon, saying the agency faced “budgetary Armagedon.”

“We are DESPERATELY asking Congress to increase our budget in the coming weeks,” the union said.

Comments / 9

Jerry Smith
1d ago

The NLRB needs to be cut period, they are nothing more then a democrat arm to the unions who prosper off these same unions. It is a huge conflict of interest and should be illegal.

Reply(1)
2
Related
HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
The Hill

House GOP expected to eliminate climate crisis committee

Republicans are expected to eliminate the House’s Select Committee on the Climate Crisis when they retake power in the lower chamber next year. “We don’t see a scenario where the ‘Climate Crisis Committee,’ a creature of Pelosi, will continue to exist,” the office of Rep. Garret Graves (La.), the top Republican on the panel, said in a statement to The Hill, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
freightwaves.com

2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement

The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed

A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever

“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
HuffPost

HuffPost

207K+
Followers
12K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy