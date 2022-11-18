Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Boys and Girls Club of Bristol holding 'Giving Tuesday' dinner
BRISTOL – In recognition of the global generosity movement “Giving Tuesday,” the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol will be holding a pasta dinner at 255 West Street this Tuesday. Started in 2012, Giving Tuesday was created for individuals and nonprofits to do good by others, connect...
Bristol Press
Linda Teresa Cyr
Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
Bristol Press
Trejion Stewart
Trejion Stewart, lovingly called Tre, loving son of Gregory Stewart and the late Theresa Elizabeth Stewart, was born on Jan. 13, 1998 in New Britain on Nov. 14, 2022. God called our precious loved one home. Severing the golden thread that ties hearts together among his family and friends, he epitomized the characteristics of a “precious gem”: kind, loving, polite, and respectful.
Bristol Press
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
Bristol Press
New collaborative workforce training program launching in Bristol
BRISTOL – A new, collaborative workforce training program, "BristolWORKS!" will be launching early next year. BristolWORKS!, which is supported by the city's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will be opening in the Northside Square Plaza at 430 N. Main St. The program will provide individuals with skills, certifications and job-placement services to obtain employment quickly and allow its students the opportunity to continue with advanced programs. It will focus on the areas of manufacturing, early childhood education, information technology and healthcare.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
Comments / 0