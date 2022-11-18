ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say

NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Car Into Building

2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Linda Teresa Cyr

Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Bank robbed Friday in Enfield

ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
ENFIELD, CT

