Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Posted in The Bristol Press, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:57. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:59.
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
darientimes.com
Naugatuck felon wanted for killing child, 1, spotted in New Haven, police say
NAUGATUCK — Police say the man wanted in the killing of a 1-year-old child remains at large Saturday and is believed to be in the New Haven area. Naugatuck police released images of a man they believe is Christopher Francisquini, who was seen around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on security footage on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven. Police said the person seen in the footage "matches the clothing description and is believed by investigators to be Francisquini."
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Man Threatens Delivery Driver With Axe In Residential Town Of Durham Neighborhood, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 in the town of Durham. According to state police, troopers responded to an apartment at 6 Commerce Circle for a report of...
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Naugatuck police: Baby girl died of neck compressions, stab wounds; suspect still at large
Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families.
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
News 12
Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father
An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Naugatuck police give update on search for homicide suspect
Meteorologist Scot Haney said Monday starts cold but will be sunny. Then, Tuesday looks great. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Nov. 21, including when Naugatuck police plan to hold an update on a suspect search.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Waterbury Shooting That Injured Undercover Naugatuck Officer
A Naugatuck police officer who was shot while conducting an undercover investigation in Waterbury Wednesday night is recovering and police said Friday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting. Police had been trying to identify the person or people who opened fire on an undercover police...
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Woman killed in New Hartford accident
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Waterbury Police arrest suspect in Wednesday night shooting
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Perez has an extensive criminal record with violence and drug offenses dating back to 2002. He said the suspect is known to Waterbury Police.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Car Into Building
2022-11-21@1:44pm–Milford CT–The firefighters were called to Research Drive to help extricate a driver who threaded the needle between the air conditioning units and electrical utilities and into the building. Radio reports said one was injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve...
Bristol Press
Linda Teresa Cyr
Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
fox61.com
Police in Wethersfield close roads attempting to serve arrest warrant
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area. The scene is active but contained, police said.
Bank robbed Friday in Enfield
ENFIELD — The M&T Bank on Enfield Street was robbed Friday afternoon, police say. The Police Department received a call at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, reporting a robbery in progress at the bank, 855 Enfield St. Police didn’t immediately have additional details, but officers were searching for the suspect,...
