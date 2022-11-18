Read full article on original website
Popeye Announces First Manga With Special First Look (Exclusive)
You might think the world knows all there is to Popeye the Sailor Man, but that could not be further from the truth. Soon, publisher King Features Syndicate plans to prove that truth to fans with help from a special comic. After all, Eye Lie Popeye plans to bring the infamous sailor into the world of manga, and the exciting tale will pay homage to some of shonen's best series.
Daniel Craig Addresses Marvel Cinematic Universe Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Daniel Craig addressed those Marvel Cinematic Universe casting rumors. During a Glass Onion interview with Comicbook.com, Craig played it a bit coy, but said, "I should be so lucky," when asked about doing a franchise like that. It's been reported that the James Bond actor was almost in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Blader the Brave. Marvel has been trying to get that character into a project for a while now, so it would have been a nice way to nod at that lineage. Audiences already celebrated the Illuminati inclusions that were there, and that excitement would have been even greater if Craig did show up. Will he appear somewhere down the line? We'll all have to wait and see!
The Marvels: First Look at Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Together Revealed
With two big-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe films on the horizon before the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels lands in theaters, Marvel Studios has kept a tight lid on promotional materials for the project, though a pillow seemingly spotted in the wild offers what appears to be a first look at merchandise for the project. Emblazoned on the item are a composition of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, hinting at what this trio will look like when they hit the screen together next year. Check out the first look at Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan below before The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023.
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
The Rock Reacts to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Surpassing Black Adam at the Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out in theaters for two weekends now, and it's already earned a lot of money at the box office. In fact, it's helped push Disney to over $3 billion at the box office for the year. Today, it was revealed the movie hit a big milestone by passing $500 million globally. That means the Marvel film has already surpassed DC's Black Adam, which has earned $366.2 million since its release on October 21st. Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has already tweeted about Wakanda Forever's success, but today he called out IGN for revealing that Wakanda Forever has surpassed his movie. Comparing box office scores is quite a common practice, especially for comic book movies that were released so close together, but The Rock isn't a fan of the "competing" post.
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Bob Iger Sends Note to Disney Employees After Replacing Bob Chapek as CEO
In what could end up as the biggest entertainment news of the year, Bob Iger has found his way back to Disney. Late Sunday night, Iger was named the new Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, a role he previously held from 2005 to 2020. This time around, Iger replaced his successor Bob Chapek after a tumultuous time atop the company that lasted just under three years. Iger wasted little time before hitting the ground running, sending a company-wide e-mail to the employees of Disney.
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's New Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon Has a Delightful Nod to Godzilla
The signature move of the newest pseudo-legendary Pokemon is an unmistakable nod to one of Godzilla's strangest abilities. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce Frigibax and its evolutions Arctibax and Baxcalibur. All three Pokemon are dinosaur-like Pokemon with a very distinct axe-like spike on their backs. Baxcalibur's crest looks almost identical to the dorsal spike that adorn Godzilla's back. Baxcalibur's signature move Glaive Rush is another seeming reference to the King of the Monsters. The Pokemon rushes at its opponent to ram its spike into its opponent, looking like an upside-down version of Godzilla's unique method of flight from the seminal Godzilla vs. Hedorah. You can check out the animation of Baxcalibur's attack below, followed by Godzilla's radioactive breath-powered flight.
Marvel Producer Reveals Kevin Feige Shot Down Original Idea for Captain America 3
After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released last year, it was confirmed that Anthony Mackie would be starring as the titular character in Captain America: New World Order. This will mark the fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first since Chris Evans still held the title in Captain America: Civil War, which was released back in 2016. Recently, Marvel producer Nate Moore talked to The Town podcast (via The Direct) and revealed the original idea for the third Cap movie was shut down by Kevin Feige.
Iron Man Funko Pop and Pin Set Is Up For Pre-Order
Last week, Funko added new Pop figure additions to their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lineup along with an exclusive comic book-inspired Avengers Iron Man Pop and Pin set. Unfortunately, the Iron Man set didn't go up for sale at launch time, but that finally changed today. At the time of writing, you can grab it here on Amazon (exclusive) for $20.99. It appears to be the beginning of a new line that will undoubtedly be painful for your wallet in the years to come.
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
The Mandalorian Arrives At Star Wars Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Galaxy's Edge now has The Mandalorian and Grogu roaming around. If you're in Disney's California Adventure, you can see Din Djarin and take a picture as the character made their official introduction to Baatu this week. Of course, fans were all too excited to share a moment with The Mandalorian and his young companion. Every time one of these new characters makes an entrance in Avengers Campus or Galaxy's Edge, there is celebration in one corner of the Internet. Seeing the cute little alien has also been a crowd-starter on the ground. Check out some fun reactions down below!
Jason David Frank, Legendary Power Rangers and Action Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, legendary star in the long-running Power Rangers and more action franchises, has died at the age of 49. While in the latter half of his career Frank had been more focused on original efforts such as the Legend of the White Dragon project, many who became familiar with the star most likely recognize more of his work as Tommy Oliver in the massive Power Rangers franchise. Jason David Frank made his first appearance with Power Rangers during the famous "Green With Evil" saga during Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. This five episode special introduced kids all over the world to the brainwashed into evil Tommy Oliver who not only immediately became a fan favorite villain, but soon became one of the biggest heroic warriors in the series' history. Following Oliver's original stint as the Green Ranger, he would return in subsequent seasons in various other forms.
Naruto Funko Pop Collection Adds Tsunade AAA Anime Exclusive
Naruto: Shippuden fans have yet another AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop to add to their collection. This time it's The Fifth Hokage Tsunade utilizing Creation Rebirth, which is a regeneration technique that allows her to rapidly heal even the most massive of injuries. As great as that sounds, using the technique comes with a high price – it will shorten her overall lifespan.
Ross Marquand Says He Would Jump at Chance to Return to Marvel (Exclusive)
The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand would love the chance to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. The Aaron actor replaced Hugo Weaving as The Red Skull in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame, appearing as the gatekeeper to the Soul Stone on the planet Vormir. Hugo Weaving's Red Skull clashed with Chris Evans' Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. After Weaving and Marvel couldn't agree on a contract, the studio pivoted to Marquand instead. Marquand talked everything Marvel on the red carpet for The Walking Dead finale, where the topic of a Red Skull return was broached.
Undead Unluck Sets Release Date for Anime's First Teaser
2023 is setting itself up to be a big year for anime, with series such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone all set to return. On top of familiar favorites, there are some new anime contenders that are looking to step into the ring, with a major series, Undead Unluck, looking to hit the ground floor running. Set to be adapted by David Production, the animation house responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, the first teaser for the undead brawler is right around the corner.
