Most-viewed Netflix movies over their first month streaming in 2022

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago

The top Netflix movies so far in 2022

Everyone wants to be on top of the newest and latest trends on Netflix . You've got to see that brand-new flick that's streaming. But just to make sure one didn't fall through the cracks, check out the most-viewed movies
on Netflix based on their first month streaming in the list below:

10. "The Kissing Booth 2"

Hours viewed: 209,250,000

9. "The Irishman"

8. "The Unforgivable"

Hours viewed: 214,700,000

7. "Purple Hearts"

Hours viewed: 228,690,000

6. "Extraction"

Hours viewed: 231,340,000

5. "The Adam Project"

Hours viewed: 233,160,000

4. "The Gray Man"

Hours viewed: 253,870,000

3. "Bird Box"

Hours viewed: 282,020,000

2. "Don't Look Up"

Hours viewed: 359,790,000

1. "Red Notice"

Hours viewed: 364,020,000

