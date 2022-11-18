Most-viewed Netflix movies over their first month streaming in 2022
The top Netflix movies so far in 2022Everyone wants to be on top of the newest and latest trends on Netflix . You've got to see that brand-new flick that's streaming. But just to make sure one didn't fall through the cracks, check out the most-viewed movies on Netflix based on their first month streaming in the list below:
10. "The Kissing Booth 2"Hours viewed: 209,250,000
9. "The Irishman"
Hours viewed: 214,570,000
8. "The Unforgivable"Hours viewed: 214,700,000
7. "Purple Hearts"Hours viewed: 228,690,000
6. "Extraction"Hours viewed: 231,340,000
5. "The Adam Project"Hours viewed: 233,160,000
4. "The Gray Man"Hours viewed: 253,870,000
3. "Bird Box"Hours viewed: 282,020,000
2. "Don't Look Up"Hours viewed: 359,790,000
1. "Red Notice"Hours viewed: 364,020,000
1
1
Comments / 0