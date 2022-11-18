Most-viewed Netflix movies over their first month streaming in 2022

After more than a year’s worth of teasing, we’ll finally get to see The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen update in action. On Tuesday, CD Projekt Red announced a special The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s next-gen gameplay showcase happening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. PDT // 12:00 P.M. EDT // 5:00 P.M. GMT // 6:00 P.M. CET. The broadcast will go live on CD Projekt Red’s video channels at go-time, which we’ll list below.

