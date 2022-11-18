ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
news4sanantonio.com

Scholarship looks to help Texas 4-H students and honor Uvalde victim

UVALDE, TEXAS — A scholarship honoring a Robb Elementary mass shooting victim is open for donations. The Makenna Lee Elrod Seiler memorial scholarship fund looks to help Texas 4-H students. Makenna is one of the 21 people killed in the May mass shooting. The fund said Makenna loved helping...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas DPS increasing enforcement for Thanksgiving holidays, offering travel tips

ABILENE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing traffic enforcement for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Troopers will be increasing enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23th, through Sunday, Nov. 27th to keep a lookout for those committing traffic violations. “As we head into a busy holiday...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy