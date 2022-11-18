ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl

BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar University fires head football coach

BEAUMONT — Lamar University has fired its head football coach, Blane Morgan, after three seasons that resulted in a record of 5-23 (.179), and a 3-16 mark (.158) in conference play. "We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we...
BEAUMONT, TX

