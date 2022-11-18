TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO