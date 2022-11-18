Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show previews the Magic of Lights drive-thru
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to preview the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru show for the whole family. Boasting scenes that are as "high as 32 feet tall and as long as several hundred feet with over a million lights," the Magic of Lights drive-thru show at the Ford Event Center, located at 5115 IH-10 South | Beaumont, TX 77705, is pulling out the stops to amaze spectators with lights.
KFDM-TV
Flipping the switch to a popular Christmas light display at the Jasper County Courthouse
JASPER — Mike Lout/KJAS - Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been...
KFDM-TV
PA water main repairs continue Tuesday morning
PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur Water Utilities Department says repairs continue Tuesday morning to a major water main break impacting a number of customers. The department reported a water main break at about 7:30 Monday night to a main in the 2900 block of 19th Street. It said residents and businesses may experience low pressure to no water pressure from Gulfway Drive to 25th Street between 5th Avenue and Florida Avenue, and that restoration may take from 8 to 10 hours.
KFDM-TV
Residents respond to death of 13 year-old Beaumont girl
BEAUMONT — A fourteen year old driver is now facing a second degree felony manslaughter charge.. After a thirteen year old girl was killed in a stolen car crash early sunday morning in beaumont.. The male driver and four other juveniles were in a stolen Hyundai out of Nederland.
KFDM-TV
Motorcycle driver dies at hospital after collision with truck in Groves
GROVES — A motorcycle driver has died at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital following a collision in Groves. The motorcycle and an 18 wheeler collided at about 2 p.m. Sunday at FM 366 and 39th Street in Groves. Detective Chris Robin with the Groves Police Department tells KFDM/Fox 4 the...
KFDM-TV
Residents respond to death of 13-year-old girl in stolen car crash as driver faces charges
BEAUMONT — A 14-year-old driver will face a 2nd degree Manslaughter charge in a stolen car crash that killed a 13-year-old passenger. Three other juveniles from Beaumont were also in the car. Police say they could also face charges linked to the stolen vehicle. The male driver and the...
KFDM-TV
Lamar University fires head football coach
BEAUMONT — Lamar University has fired its head football coach, Blane Morgan, after three seasons that resulted in a record of 5-23 (.179), and a 3-16 mark (.158) in conference play. "We thank Coach Morgan for all that he has done for the Lamar University football program and we...
Comments / 0