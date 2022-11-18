How do we really come to terms with accepting our new reality with an incurable progressive disability? Right off the bat we probably feel like we have been predisposed to failure. Self acceptance requires us to really be comfortable with our present situation -- and let’s face it, there are plenty of things about living with multiple sclerosis that aren’t “comfortable.” MS can present an abundance of changes and unexpected whiplash that we do our best to navigate through.

