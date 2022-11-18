An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.

ELGIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO