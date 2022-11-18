Read full article on original website
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
CBS Austin
Round Rock PD identifies parties involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
On Monday, Round Rock Police released new information from an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. The shooting happened early Sunday in east Round Rock. Police tell us it started off as a domestic violence call which they thought had been resolved quietly with everyone safe, but then a shot rang out.
fox7austin.com
Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
CBS Austin
APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin
Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
Man, officer involved in deadly Round Rock police shooting identified
On Sunday, RRPD said a sergeant shot a man after a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Dr. RRPD said the 65-year-old man was armed and opened fire.
fox7austin.com
Austin police provide update on Barton Springs murder
About three months ago, Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot in Barton Springs. The Austin Police Department and Campbell's family speak at a news conference.
Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs
Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.
CBS Austin
Austin Police detectives ask for help solving homicide near Barton Springs Pool
Austin police are asking for help solving a homicide that took place in the parking lot of Barton Springs Pool on August 25th, 2022. The victim is 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell, and his death mark’s the city’s 52nd homicide of the year. Camnik’s family stood beside the lead...
CBS Austin
Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments
AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
KSAT 12
Medical Examiner IDs driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the Southwest Side on Friday. The driver was identified as Seguin resident Timothy James Eckermann. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the...
Man gets 10 years in jail for deadly hit-and-run crash in Leander
A man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in Leander over two years ago.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
Police looking for possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting
The Austin Police Department is looking for two witnesses who may have been near a downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15.
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
fox7austin.com
Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
kwhi.com
ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
VIDEO: Train derails in Manor, causes damage to track
On Monday, a KXAN viewer captured drone footage of a derailed freight train on a CapMetro track near U.S. 290 and Texas 130 in Manor.
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
