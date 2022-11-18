ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Man fatally injured after being thrown out of vehicle in North Austin

Police say a man who was thrown out of a vehicle earlier this month in North Austin died a week later from his injuries. The Austin Police Department says on Sunday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery located in the 10400 block of Metric Boulevard, just north of Rutland Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments

AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Domestic disturbance in Round Rock leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A domestic disturbance turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Round Rock, according to police. The man shot and killed in the incident, 65-year-old Martin John Bradley, was also the aggressor. He was involved in an altercation with his daughter and infant granddaughter before shooting at RRPD.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kwhi.com

ELGIN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Elgin woman was arrested on drug charges Friday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:30, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic as well as a license plate violation. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Cpl. Ha located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Maranda Joellen Patton, 39 of Elgin, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
ELGIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos

SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
SAN ANGELO, TX

