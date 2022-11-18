Record Breaker: Kunz is USAC Midgets’ Winningest Entrant After Carrick’s Victory at Placerville

Read full article on original website
Hangtown Notes: Kofoid’s Glory; Midway Stop Costs McIntosh
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — After leading 66 laps but settling for second in the 2021 Hangtown 100, Buddy Kofoid had no plans to be denied in 2022. The 20-year-old racer has been dominant during this year‘s entire USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget campaign, but he elevated to another level over the three-day tilt at Placerville Speedway.
TOYOTA USAC: Kofoid Goes Back-to-Back at Placerville in Winning USAC Hangtown 100
Buddy Kofoid led 95 of 100 laps on the way to winning both the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Hangtown 100 finale and the three-race points championship at Placerville Speedway, Saturday. In sweeping both, he collected a $32,000 paycheck on the night ($20,000 for the feature, $12,000 for the championship). The defending USAC National Midget champion also won Friday’s feature at the track, while placing third in the Hangtown 100 opener on Thursday.
Buddy Rich! Kofoid Collects $32,000 Hangtown 100 Victory at Placerville
Buddy Kofoid pocketed the biggest payday of his USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship career on Saturday night at California’s Placerville Speedway. The Penngrove, Calif. native pocketed a total of $32,000 by virtue of scoring both the 100-lap feature victory worth $20,000 as well as the overall Hangtown 100 Presented By Matt Wood Racing points championship, which added $12,000 more for his efforts.
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Mountain Democrat
Trojans keep Bulldogs out of end zone
Three early touchdowns set the stage for the Oak Ridge High School football team’s 24-0 victory over No. 6 Turlock in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game in El Dorado Hills on Friday. “We’ve got to start fast,” said Trojans head coach Casey Taylor. “We’ve been talking about...
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
CHP issues tickets for drivers going over 100 mph during I-80 saturation detail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol officers took part in a saturation detail along Interstate 80 that resulted in several tickets on Thursday, Nov. 17. Video Above: Fleeing driver reaches 100+ MPH speeds near Tracy According to the Centers for Disease Control, a saturation patrol has more officers on duty patrolling an area to […]
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
College Football: Sac State named No. 2 seed in FCS playoffs
South Dakota State and Sacramento State earned the top two seeds in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs when the 24-team field was announced Sunday. South Dakota State (10-1) will be making its 11th consecutive appearance in the postseason. The Jackrabbits, who lost to Sam Houston in the 2020 championship game, earned an automatic bid as winners of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Sacramento State (11-0) won the Big Sky Conference's automatic bid. Neither the Jackrabbits nor the Hornets has ever won the FCS championship. The top eight seeds, which all earn a bye for the playoffs that begin Saturday, also...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
What will the weather be like in the Sacramento area on Thanksgiving?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — While no rain is currently in the forecast, “dry and mild” temperatures are expected across the Sacramento area throughout the week and leading into Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center According to the NWS, Wednesday has a daytime high of 66 with […]
Elk Grove train collision kills two people
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died on Saturday morning in Elk Grove after being hit by a train, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The above video is of a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning. Police said that the incident occurred near Elk Grove Boulevard and Railroad Street. As […]
nomadlawyer.org
Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
Pedestrian hit by car while running across freeway in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Highway 50 westbound and the 26th Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP told FOX40 News that a person was running from the center divide to the right shoulder around 6:48 p.m. Officers said that the person died on the scene […]
Record-Courier
Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe
A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
Foggy or icy windshield in the morning? This is what you should do
(KTXL) — As the days get colder, drivers are likely to find their vehicles with foggy windshields in the mornings. For the early risers, some days may even start with finding a layer of ice on the windshield, but what is a driver to do in these moments? Blast the heat? Use the wipers? Wait […]
mix96sac.com
Thanksgiving Food Giveaways in Sacramento
It’s been a tough year for many in Sacramento and across the country. Inflation has made it difficult for a lot of people to afford the basics. If you are struggling to afford food for a Thanksgiving celebration. Here are some organizations that can help:. Sunrise Christian Food Ministry...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Kiley keeps lead for congressional seat as Placer County keeps counting the votes
Kevin Kiley remains ahead of Kermit Jones for the 3rd District congressional seat, and has been ahead all week. Yet the race remains one of the few in the nation where no winner has been declared. A big reason is that, as of Friday evening, 82,000 ballots in Placer County,...
